The Francine Scene

As the hurricane approached, students in dorms faced the question: Should I stay or should I go now?

Students who stuck around under “Ride it Out” lockdown found themselves confined in their residential buildings, losing electricity and Wi-Fi . Despite this, some students took advantage of the occasion, turning it into a moment of joy, music, and community.

Students filled a room in Buddig Hall with the sound of jazz. On the program was an orchestra of guitars, pianos, flutes, trumpets, saxophones, and spoons. Those who didn’t bring an instrument danced and sang to the jazz beat. International students, music majors, and anyone else who wanted to could join in.

“Funniest night I had at Loyola,” music sophomore Joseph Crooks said.

Alum Eric Mendez said the occasion reminded him of being a student during Hurricane Katrina.

“We played a lot of Beatles songs when we evacuated Loyola for Katrina,” Mendez commented on The Maroon’s Instagram. “Not much has changed.”