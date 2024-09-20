Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Categories:

The Francine Scene

Students find creativity, community in lockdown boredom
Anna Seriot
September 20, 2024
Sophia Renzi
(Left to right) Oliver Ball, Nicholas Oliver, Katt Amaro, Hannah Grimley, Will Shepard, Steven Rijpma play card games in Buddig Hall on Sept. 11.

As the hurricane approached, students in dorms faced the question: Should I stay or should I go now?

Students who stuck around under “Ride it Out” lockdown found themselves confined in their residential buildings, losing electricity and Wi-Fi . Despite this, some students took advantage of the occasion, turning it into a moment of joy, music, and community.

Students filled a room in Buddig Hall with the sound of jazz. On the program was an orchestra of guitars, pianos, flutes, trumpets, saxophones, and spoons. Those who didn’t bring an instrument danced and sang to the jazz beat. International students, music majors, and anyone else who wanted to could join in.

“Funniest night I had at Loyola,” music sophomore Joseph Crooks said. 

Alum Eric Mendez said the occasion reminded him of being a student during Hurricane Katrina. 

“We played a lot of Beatles songs when we evacuated Loyola for Katrina,” Mendez commented on The Maroon’s Instagram. “Not much has changed.”

IMG_6172
Eloise Pickering
Em Bay, Aria Norman-Gesuelle, August Bay, and Sophie Schnapp look out a Francis Hall window facing the Residential Quad.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Features
Loyola needs a StairMaster
Crescent City Stage has brought its sixth show of "A Doll's House."
Crescent City Stage has brought its sixth show of "A Doll's House."
Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios
"My Lady Jane": gone but never forgotten
Catherine Singletary watches her shot in the distance at the Wolf Pack Spring Invite in New Orleans, La. on March 6,2023. Courtesy of Wolf Pack Athletics.
Women's Golf opens fall season with win
(Left to right) Jonathan McHugh, event organizer and music professor, Tim Kappel, Big Freedia's lawyer and professor, Big Freedia, and Reid Martin, Big Freedia's manager, talk at the event on Sept. 9.
"Queen Diva" comes to Loyola
Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios
"Challengers": Lust, tennis, and everything in between
More in Life & Times
Courtesy of Crescent City Stage
"A Dolls House" brings modernized drama to Loyola theater
Fan takes photo with local drag personality on Royal Street.
PHOTOS: Southern Decadence embraces debauchery, expression, and community
Uptown celebrates Midsummer Mardi Gras with flamboyant parade
Uptown celebrates Midsummer Mardi Gras with flamboyant parade
Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. (Eta Theta Chapter) and Sigma Gamma Rho, Sorority, Inc. (Epsilon Sigma Chapter) pose at "Letters in the Quad" Greek life event in the Peace Quad on Aug. 26. Over a dozen chapters attended the event organized by CPC President Asia Riddle.
Historically Black sororities foster service and community
DJ: Zev Russ (left) and Kenneth Preyear (right) share a moment behind the DJ booth during a set at a pajama themed rave at Black and Gold Wash and Fold on 08/24/2024.
PJs and DJs: Students attend pajama-themed laundromat rave
Pride celebration advocates for LGBTQ+ youth
Pride celebration advocates for LGBTQ+ youth
About the Contributor
Sophia Renzi
Sophia Renzi, Assistant Photo Editor
Sophia Renzi currently serves as The Maroon's Assistant Photo Editor and Head Photographer for The Wolf.