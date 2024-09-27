AI offers educational opportunities

In 1950, English computer scientist Alan Turing raised the question, “Can machines think?” His question launched the idea of artificial intelligence.

Turing created the “Turing Test,” which tested a computers’ ability to copy human responses as a measure of their intelligence. In the test, a human “interrogator” tried to differentiate responses between a computer and a human.

Soon after Turing released his test, Dartmouth College ran a summer workshop exploring the idea of thinking machines, where Dartmouth professor John McCarthy coined the term “artificial intelligence.”.

The development and use of artificial intelligence have grown quickly in subsequent years, bringing both excitement and worry. The term “AI anxiety” ties together the feelings of worry, anxiety, and uncertainty surrounding artificial intelligence.

Expanding AI use has posed ethical questions in academic settings. At Loyola, the academic integrity policy states, “AI should only be used with permission of an instructor as it pertains to the specific teaching pedagogy of a course. In all cases, the use of AI should be disclosed and acknowledged.”

Michael Ferry, associate provost at Spring Hill College, said there is growing uncertainty regarding the authenticity of student work because of AI usage.

“It’s increasingly obvious that artificial intelligence is going to be part of the world that students enter post-graduation,” Ferry said. “We want to make sure that students are prepared to take advantage of AI as a tool in the appropriate settings, but we also want to make sure that students are doing their coursework and that they are learning to write and to develop their ideas, rather than being dependent on AI.”

Plagiarism detection tools help teachers differentiate original student work from AI.

However, these tools aren’t foolproof. A 2023 study on AI tools found that GPT detectors commonly mistake non-English work as AI. The study concluded that AI detection tools can only detect AI with 28% accuracy.

Some scholars believe AI can enhance creativity. A 2024 study wrote that students can broaden their ideas using generative AI. The study used qualitative and quantitative data and found that ChatGPT “enhanced divergent thinking, increasing the diversity of ideas. AI also provided more detailed and informative answers, aiding students in the elaboration process.”

While AI produces some distinct ideas, it pulls from existing knowledge and data. Early this year, ChatGPT beat the Turing Test. In a recent study, researchers had 500 participants speak with four respondents: one human respondent, AI program ELIZA, GPT-3.5, and GPT-4. Fifty-four percent of participants believed that GPT-4 was human.

AI presents new personalized learning opportunities. For example, AI can identify student mistakes, allowing teachers to cater their classes to fit individual student needs.

While concerns over academic honesty remain, some educators have embraced AI as a collaborative tool that could transform education.