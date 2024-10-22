A Quest for Fall Satisfaction

Over fall break, I made it a mission to embrace the cultural shift to autumn through local activities, from pumpkin patching to sightseeing to cheerful consumerism.

Taylor Swift Era’s Tour Skeleton House

A crowd of all ages surrounds the iconic skeleton house on St. Charles Avenue, both day and night. This year’s theme is Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, making it as popular a destination as ever. Very communal, very welcoming, very relevant. 10/10.

Trader Joe’s

I headed to the Trader Joe’s to grab some quintessential pumpkin goods. The Metairie location gets jam packed on weekends—truly a chaotic yet communal experience and kind of a voyage from Uptown. The pumpkin pancake and waffle mix made it all worth it. 5/10.

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Pumpkin Patch

I was lured in by the thousands of pumpkins waiting to be taken home from St. Andrews church on South Carrollton Avenue. The crowd was cheerful and festive. We purchased the largest pumpkin we could find. 10/10.

If you’re looking to embrace the season, I recommend the many free activities available in Uptown. Taking a stroll to see the over-the-top Halloween decorations is one of the coolest parts of living here. Enjoy the gorgeous transitional weather while it lasts!