PlayStations for guns are offered up in New Orleans

On New Year’s Eve, dozens of cars lined up outside of a church parking lot in New Orleans to exchange their firearms for video game consoles.

Unchained Realities, a local nonprofit, created the event as part of their Nola Crown gaming program that strives to expose young people who live in the city to gaming. The event was meant to help improve public safety in response to Louisiana loosening their gun ownership laws.

Volunteers, along with police officers received and dismantled 32 revolvers, shotguns & semi-automatic weapons. Through buyback programs, you can trade in the guns no questions asked as long as they are functional. In this span of six months, the city has received 94 guns through their three buyback events.