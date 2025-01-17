Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Categories:

PlayStations for guns are offered up in New Orleans

Ecoi Lewis, Worldview Editor
January 17, 2025
Sunny Bedford

On New Year’s Eve, dozens of cars lined up outside of a church parking lot in New Orleans to exchange their firearms for video game consoles.

Unchained Realities, a local nonprofit, created the event as part of their Nola Crown gaming program that strives to expose young people who live in the city to gaming. The event was meant to help improve public safety in response to Louisiana loosening their gun ownership laws.

Volunteers, along with police officers received and dismantled 32 revolvers, shotguns & semi-automatic weapons. Through buyback programs, you can trade in the guns no questions asked as long as they are functional. In this span of six months, the city has received 94 guns through their three buyback events.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Worldview News
Photo courtesy of AP Photos
Will we get snow? Is it going to be ice or just regular rain?
Public health workers demand better for Louisiana residents
Photo courtesy of AP Photos
First Bird Flu deaths reported in the US
Emma Bell foundation helps make a difference in school zones
Emma Bell foundation helps make a difference in school zones
Louisiana's reproductive rights case remains ongoing
Visiting Pet Program provides community with pet therapy
Visiting Pet Program provides community with pet therapy
About the Contributors
Ecoi Lewis
Ecoi Lewis, Worldview News Editor
Sunny Bedford
Sunny Bedford, Senior Staff Photographer
Sunny Bedford currently serves as the senior staff photographer for the Maroon. Sunny is a freshman marketing major and enjoys photography and writing. In her free time, she often sits and breathes and occasionally thinks in tandem with such activities. Sunny can be reached at [email protected].