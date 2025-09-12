Loyola’s Center of International Business Shines in National Ranking

Loyola University New Orleans has earned a spot on the national stage. This year, the University’s Center for International Business broke into the U.S. News & World Report’s list of the top 25 undergraduate international business programs, ranking #24 in the nation.

This milestone for Loyola’s College of Business is just the beginning, according to faculty and students. The CIB is building a reputation for shaping students into ethical, adaptable, and globally minded leaders through their Fellowship Program. The students involved, also known as the Fellows, gain hands-on experience both locally and internationally and are provided with mentors to aid their goals and time here at Loyola. From class to coasts, this program pushes students to go beyond their comfort zone and learn their impact on the world.

Breaking into the top 25 doesn’t happen overnight. This ranking is a reflection of all the hard work students and faculty have poured into the Center for International Business.

From the first recorded time of establishment in 2005 to 2018, the CIB has faced big changes in leadership which lead to periods of name changes and dormancy. The center finally stabilized in 2018 when Gustavo Barbosa, professor and Jack and Veda Reynolds Endowed Chair in international business, was named the chair and has been ever since. Under Barbosa’s leadership, the center entered a revitalization period where it became dedicated to its students and their mission of fostering global perspectives and connections.

In 2024, the Fellowship Program was introduced to the CIB. This semester-long program is designed for students to pursue professional development within the international business community. Selections are based strictly on professor recommendations, and the program only accepts about 15 fellows a semester. At the heart of that innovation is a faculty team dedicated to giving students opportunities beyond the classroom. Among them is Alessandro Braga, whose international teaching and research background has shaped the program’s global outlook.

With international teaching and research experience from Italy, Peru, Denmark, and the UK, Braga has settled down in New Orleans, bringing his knowledge to Loyola. He acknowledges these experiences have given him a thorough understanding of how business practices are influenced by cultures and that adaptability is crucial.

Braga stressed that today’s students need more than technical skills. He believes that soft skills like leadership, empathy, and public speaking are just as important as the traditional coursework.

“Success means preparing students to become global leaders who can engage with all kinds of people, question their own perspectives, and grow not just professionally, but also ethically and spiritually,” Braga said.

Not only does Braga co-lead the Fellows Program, he also introduced the Gumbo of Opportunities podcast, engaging students in conversation of international business. He has strong influence in annual conferences, study abroad programs, and creating partnerships with Jesuit universities and global businesses.

As he looks ahead, Braga emphasized that breaking into the ranking doesn’t stop their progress or goals.

“We’re really proud of that ranking, but it’s not the finish line; it’s just one step,” Braga said.

Though faculty have created the foundation, the students bring the mission to life. The Fellows Program offers undergraduates the opportunity to gain experiences beyond textbooks and lectures.

Luis Nunez was part of the first cohort of Fellows in Spring 2025. After learning about the program through faculty, Nunez immediately saw its value. By being exposed to language colloquiums and meeting peers from around the world, the fellowship allows for cultural and professional growth.

“The fellowship gave me opportunities I never thought I’d have as an undergraduate”, Nunez said.

During last year’s cohort, students participated in New Orleans Creative Sparks, a global event where academics and professionals discussed major trends in technology, economics, and geopolitics. He realized how much he could contribute impactfully to global conversations, according to Nunez.

Luis’s advice to peers is simple: “Don’t think twice—say yes to opportunities.”

For Nunez, the fellowship has been a huge step in his journey. The program isn’t just about impacting upperclassmen, it’s also giving younger students, like sophomore Ben Romanstein, an early start in the global industry.

Romanstein learned about the Fellows Program through a peer and the CIB website. He joined for the chance to build connections across academia and the world through research and mentorship.

Romanstein, being one of the youngest fellows, values the personalization in the mentorship he receives from faculty. The fellowship is offering him the chance to dive into projects, hone in on leadership and communication skills, and present his findings. Aiming for closer relationships and tailored guidance, he is excited for this opportunity.

“I see it as a chance to explore regions and topics I might never encounter in a regular classroom,” Romanstein said.

Loyola’s top-25 recognition is more of a starting point than a finish line. Both faculty and students see the program’s potential opportunities in the years ahead. And as the CIB prepares for its next chapter, the vision remains clear: prepare students to succeed in an increasingly interconnected world.