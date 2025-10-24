OPINION: The death of Halloween: has Halloween lost its spirit?

It is that time of the year when the fall leaves start to turn colors and the wind picks up into an autumn breeze. In the early 2000s both my sister and I would rush home and sit in front of a TV to catch the SpongeBob Halloween Special, “Scaredy Pants” before trick or treating. Those were the good days. Back then everyone got excited for Halloween, every TV show would broadcast their spooky specials, which you had to time perfectly in order to see it first premiered. Decorations were everywhere, to the point you couldn’t look at any house without seeing any hanging cobwebs or snarling jack o’ lanterns. It wasn’t just about candy; it was about the magic in the air.

Nowadays, Halloween doesn’t feel that appealing anymore. It’s rare to find houses decorated or stores stocked with costumes. The excitement just isn’t there. It seems people have turned their attention to celebrating the season of autumn instead of the holiday. Festivities have seemed to have disappeared and advertisements seem dull or lackluster. No one seems interested in costumes or carving pumpkins. The holiday itself seems pointless and mundane.

Part of the blame could be due to the commercialization of online stores taking away the hassle of showcasing the nostalgic charm of walking down the different isles of spooky themed goodies. With the transition of online-shopping becoming the norm, the need to display certain items in stores has depleted. The lack of effort in displaying any aspect of Halloween results in people not caring or forgetting about the holiday In general. The other half of the blame could be the obsession of Christmas and stores wanting to be the first to bring out their Christmas supplies. To make matters worse stores start this competition in early October, completely ignoring the fun of Halloween and going straight to ornaments and decor.

The nostalgia of the early 2000s countdown to Halloween was a feeling of excitement and thrill; nothing like the disinterest the holiday receives today. Back then the countdowns to Halloween were thrilling. Going to the pumpkin patch and to pick out the best pumpkin to take home. Begging our parents to take us to McDonalds to receive the rick or treating pails. Sitting in class happy while the teacher pulls up “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.” But nothing beats the feeling on Oct. 31, after all the fun was had, sitting down on the floor and sorting out all the candy gathered from the night.

Now that I’m older, it doesn’t seem like the holiday is present anymore. As Halloween grows nearer, my advice to you is to appreciate the little spookiness in life. So, I encourage you to take the time and find the comfiest socks, pull out the softest blanket and binge-watch old Halloween specials. Relax and watch Nickelodeon’s infamous 31 Nights of Frights and relive the Rugrats’ “Curse of the Werewuff”, iCarly’s “iScream On Halloween,” and the memorable ”Halloween” episode on The Amazing World of Gumball. Alternatively, switch over to Disney’s Monstober movies like Twitches, Girl vs Monster, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and one of the best movies ever made, Halloweentown.

I challenge you to take the time to find the scariest book you and hide under the covers with your flashlight. Listen to your Halloween playlist and jam out to Monster Mash or Thriller as you put up your creepiest decorations. And most importantly, find the best pumpkin, carve it a happy face and light it a candle for the cold autumn night. I wish you all an eerie and safe night. May the spooky feeling of nostalgia bring back the old spirit of Halloween.