Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Categories:

DSA honors National Disability Employment Awareness Month

Josephine Faulk, Staff Writer
October 24, 2025
Makayla Parker/The Maroon
NDEAM graphic

October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month. The observance goes back to the 1945 “National Employ the Physically Handicapped Week,” celebrated in the first week of October. 

The week owes its existence to a man named Paul Strachan, who was deaf and later in life sustained a severe spinal injury. Strachan founded the American Federation of the Physically Handicapped, the nation’s first cross-disability political organization, in the late 1930s. He and the AFHP worked with the Department of Labor on NDEAM, among other initiatives aimed at increasing disabled people’s access to employment.

In 1962, the observance was changed to include all disabilities, removing the “physical” qualifier. In 1988, Congress extended the observance to encompass the entire month and changed the title to the NDEAM. This move can be credited to the increasing awareness and progress made by the modern Disability Rights Movement, rooted in the WWII era with organizers like Strachan, that took off in the 1970s with leaders like Judy Neumann. 

Two years after Congress created NDEAM, disabled activists achieved perhaps their largest victory to date: the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the struggle for which spurred the famous Capitol Crawl protests.

Despite the work of decades of activism, disabled people still face huge barriers in employment, along with most other aspects of life. For many young disabled people, this is an all-too-present anxiety. My mother and I share the same genetic conditions, and even before my health deteriorated to the point that I had to start using mobility aids, I grew up seeing her experience with an ableist society. When I was in middle school and she was interviewing for jobs, just about every interviewer she met instantly threw up barriers the second they saw her cane, to the point of having someone’s face go visibly white at the sight of her. No matter how qualified disabled people are, some people will always see us as nothing more than their disability, and that is why NDEAM is so important.

 “It grants disabled people the space to discuss employment and the struggles we face, but also the successes and accomplishments that we’ve achieved…Not a lot of able-bodied people deeply reflect on employment culture and why society treats disabled people the way they do,” Loyola sophomore and Disabled Student Assembly treasurer, Sam McMahon said.

Resources and programs like the Career Center, Student Success Center, TRIO, and of course, the education the university provides help prepare disabled students to enter the workforce. In student-led efforts, Loyola’s Disabled Student Assembly aims to continue in the footsteps of generations of disability activists to educate the Loyola community on the disabled experience and advocate for and provide community to disabled students. DSA holds weekly meetings open to anyone, and encourages non-disabled people to come and learn about disabled history and experiences—and help out in the effort to continually improve Loyola’s accessibility.

This October, DSA is holding a game night on the 27th and has an event focusing on bringing awareness to the experiences of wheelchair users coming up in early November.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Campus News
WGNO Reporter LBJ sits down and interviews the five Big Chiefs of the tribes with their tribunal costumes displayed across the stage.
Behind The Mask: Black-Indian culture meets Loyola
CRITTERS cast does dramaturgy exercise during rehearsal. Loyola commissioned alum Emma Schillage to write CRITTERS for the Fall semester.
CRITTERS play by Loyola alum to debut
President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters during a Diwali celebration in the Oval Office at the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025, in Washington.
Students anxious about political climate under Trump's policies
Loyola University President Xavier Cole speaking at Rayburn Correctional Facility. Courtesy of Loyola.
Breaking: Loyola prison program wins federal approval
Student Peace Initiative to host Peace Fest in Peace Quad
Marquette Hall on April 9.
Student government responds after decision to deny Turning Point USA
More in News
Photo of ceiling tile on the floor and leakage in Uptown Residence Hall on Oct. 24, 2025.
Breaking: Ceiling tile falls after water leak in Uptown residence hall
Photo of boiler located in West Road Garage on Oct. 20, 2025. The boiler pump failed, disrupting heating and hot water on campus.
Breaking: Heating and hot water outage on main campus
Marquette Hall on April 9.
BREAKING: Turning Point USA Chartering
Elise Beck, Mary Ella Hastings, Alana Frank, Alyssa Jones, Dessadra Tezeno, and Kennedy James at their SPJ and NABJ tables at Fall Fete.
Fall Fete: Music and comms students go all out for orgs
Adrianna Escobar sets up her Instagram account on the new school feature.
New Instagram school bio feature
Left to right: Damian Ch, Natalia Ruiz, Hannah Mebarak, and Alan Ch decorate their piñatas at the UPB piñata decorating event.
Student organizations highlight Hispanic Heritage Month
More in Showcase
Louisiana State Police Col. Robert Hodges, left, speaks at a news conference about the arrest of Derrick Groves, the last of several inmates caught after breaking out of prison months ago, in New Orleans, Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025.
All ten Orleans parish prison escapees captured
Moonlight Phillips, right, and Victoria Williams, members of the Louisiana Coalition for Reproductive Freedom, arrive at Planned Parenthood on the day they are closing, to deliver cards and flowers to the organization, in New Orleans, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025.
Planned Parenthood closes last two clinics in Louisiana
New Orleans City Councilmember Helena Moreno greets supporters as she arrives to submit her qualifying paperwork to run for mayor at the Orleans Parish Clerk of CourtÍs Office on Wednesday, July 9, 2025.
Helena Moreno win election for New Orleans mayor
Sam Spiegel and Malachi Lee playing a round of Super Smash Bros. during Loyola's esport practice. The team meets regularly to sharpen skills and build teamwork. Qemyne Barnes/The Maroon.
Behind the screens: inside Loyola's esports
Weary smiles in the mirror as she prepares for the opening night of Ghost Quartet on October 17, 2025.
Follow actress Amani Weary through the opening night of "Ghost Quartet"
OPINION: New Orleans as a Classroom: where learning meets life
OPINION: New Orleans as a Classroom: where learning meets life