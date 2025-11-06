Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Categories:

Rising in Spirit: Loyola Celebrates Black Catholic History Month

Pharrell Every, Staff Writer
November 6, 2025
Mary Ella Hastings
Loyola’s Chapel of St. Ignatius holds a collage of Black Catholic figures to celebrate Black Catholic History Month.

Since 1990, the Catholic Church has recognized November as Black Catholic History Month, honoring the life, legacy, and contributions made to the church by people from the African diaspora—those who have been dispersed from the African continent. 

The National Black Catholic Clergy Caucus chose November since it includes feast days of prominent Black saints such as Saint Martin de Porres, who is celebrated on Nov. 3, and Saint Augustine, celebrated on Nov. 13. 

In the past, Loyola has recognized National Black Catholic History Month, and this year is no different.

The Department of Student Life and Ministry has previously celebrated Black Catholic History Month by displaying photos and biographies of prominent Black Catholics in the Chapel of St. Ignatius,”  said Ken Weber, associate director of ministry.

Additionally, the Department of Student Life and Ministry recognized this month in the past through social media posts about prominent Black figures in the Catholic Church and by maintaining a display in the Chapel of St. Ignatius that features those figures, including figures who are candidates for sainthood. 

During the month of November, masses are intentionally directed to honoring Black historical figures. 

“The 5 p.m. Sunday Student Life and Ministry Masses in November will include prayers for the continued contribution of Black Catholics, as well as celebrating our own contemporary Black Catholic students who bring their unique gifts and culture to the worshiping community of the 5 p.m. mass,” Weber said.

“All ministry communities at Loyola are encouraged to focus on the gifts of Black Catholics throughout the history of the Catholic Church, from its beginning through today,” Weber said. “These communities prioritize forming bonds among students around shared values, including recognizing and celebrating the gifts that Black Catholics have been and have given to both the Catholic Church and the entire world for the last 2,000 years.”

Junior economics major Tyla Mose hopes that Loyola celebrates this month with more active community engagement, including “questionnaires/quizzes, tablings, education on Black saints, and emails.” 

When describing his hopes for Black Catholic History Month, Weber hopes that Black Catholic students at Loyola feel more welcome in the community.

“My hope for Loyola during Black Catholic History Month is that our own Black Catholic students feel a deepened sense of belonging and agency within the Loyola Catholic and broader communities, and that our entire student community deepen its awareness and gratitude for the contributions of Black Catholics throughout the history of the church,” Mose said.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Campus News
From left to right: Turning point members Peyton Woods, Viviana Capasso, and Anistin Murray. Courtesy of Heather Kaska.
Turning Point USA leaders speak out after Loyola denial
Robert Thomas
Dr. Robert Thomas Pushes for a Land Acknowledgement at Loyola
Loyola's campus ofrenda features various students' deceased loved ones, honoring them for Dia de Los Muertos.
Campus ofrenda honors students’ late loved ones for Dia de Los Muertos
Photo illustration
Loyola's market gets a makeover
Loyola faces backlash after SGA denies TPUSA charter
Loyola faces backlash after SGA denies TPUSA charter
Zyrea King campaigns her brand of baked treats called Zee's sweets.
Side Hustle Expo brings light to Loyola student endeavors
More in News
Student Peace Initiative logo
The Annual Peace Fest introduces this year's theme: Survival
Azure Skyz and Jafearce perform at Reschella.
Reschella turns up the volume on campus
TRIO logo.
Loyola's TRIO granted 1.3 million
The front lawn of Loyola University New Orleans.
Breaking: Louisiana governor releases statement criticizing Loyola
Marquette Hall on April 9.
BREAKING: After Fox coverage, Loyola confirms SGA denied Turning Point USA
City wide power outages cause disruptions across Loyola campus
More in Showcase
Men's basketball celebrating their second win. The team played against Xavier University, yesterday, Nov. 5. Courtesy of Heidi Herrera-Wanke.
Wolf Pack Prevail in Quadruple-Overtime Thriller
Sunny Bedford's dorm.
Dorm contest declares winner: Sunny Bedford
OPINION: Turning Point responds to critique
OPINION: Turning Point responds to critique
OPINION: What this Election means for the Democratic Party after Mamdani won
OPINION: What this Election means for the Democratic Party after Mamdani won
A man carries a child injured in an Israeli strike in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025.
Loyola students express frustration over Palestine conflict
Loyola's cheer team perform on the sidelines during a home game. Photo courtesy of Abigail Smith/ Loyola New Orleans Athletics
By the numbers: Loyola athletics at a glance
About the Contributors
Pharrell Every
Pharrell Every, Assistant Photo Editor
Pharrell Every currently serves as the assistant photo editor. Pharrell is a junior English literature major, a Black studies minor, and is studying for a certification in secondary education. In his free time he enjoys reading, walking in Audubon Park, and listening to music.
Mary Ella Hastings
Mary Ella Hastings, Managing Editor for Print
Mary Ella Hastings serves as The Managing Editor for Print. She is a sophomore journalism major from Western North Carolina. She was previously Local News Editor and has a passion for creative writing. You can often find her in the Maroon Office on the third floor of the Music and Media building.