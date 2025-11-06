Rising in Spirit: Loyola Celebrates Black Catholic History Month

Since 1990, the Catholic Church has recognized November as Black Catholic History Month, honoring the life, legacy, and contributions made to the church by people from the African diaspora—those who have been dispersed from the African continent.

The National Black Catholic Clergy Caucus chose November since it includes feast days of prominent Black saints such as Saint Martin de Porres, who is celebrated on Nov. 3, and Saint Augustine, celebrated on Nov. 13.

In the past, Loyola has recognized National Black Catholic History Month, and this year is no different.

“The Department of Student Life and Ministry has previously celebrated Black Catholic History Month by displaying photos and biographies of prominent Black Catholics in the Chapel of St. Ignatius,” said Ken Weber, associate director of ministry.

Additionally, the Department of Student Life and Ministry recognized this month in the past through social media posts about prominent Black figures in the Catholic Church and by maintaining a display in the Chapel of St. Ignatius that features those figures, including figures who are candidates for sainthood.

During the month of November, masses are intentionally directed to honoring Black historical figures.

“The 5 p.m. Sunday Student Life and Ministry Masses in November will include prayers for the continued contribution of Black Catholics, as well as celebrating our own contemporary Black Catholic students who bring their unique gifts and culture to the worshiping community of the 5 p.m. mass,” Weber said.

“All ministry communities at Loyola are encouraged to focus on the gifts of Black Catholics throughout the history of the Catholic Church, from its beginning through today,” Weber said. “These communities prioritize forming bonds among students around shared values, including recognizing and celebrating the gifts that Black Catholics have been and have given to both the Catholic Church and the entire world for the last 2,000 years.”

Junior economics major Tyla Mose hopes that Loyola celebrates this month with more active community engagement, including “questionnaires/quizzes, tablings, education on Black saints, and emails.”

When describing his hopes for Black Catholic History Month, Weber hopes that Black Catholic students at Loyola feel more welcome in the community.

“My hope for Loyola during Black Catholic History Month is that our own Black Catholic students feel a deepened sense of belonging and agency within the Loyola Catholic and broader communities, and that our entire student community deepen its awareness and gratitude for the contributions of Black Catholics throughout the history of the church,” Mose said.