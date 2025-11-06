Dr. Robert Thomas Pushes for a Land Acknowledgement at Loyola

Loyola University New Orleans Professor Robert “Bob” Thomas is continuing his push for the university to officially adopt a land acknowledgement—a statement recognizing that the campus sits on Indigenous land and honoring the Native communities who first inhabited it.

Thomas has long advocated for recognizing Indigenous history, explaining that he begins every class with a land acknowledgement.

“It’s something I use to remind students of the people who came before us,” he said. “It’s about respect and awareness.”

For Thomas, this act helps students develop a deeper understanding of the land’s history and the importance of gratitude in education.

A few years ago, Thomas led an effort to make the acknowledgement official across campus. However, the initiative stalled after the appointed leader of the project left the university, and the idea fell off Loyola’s priority list. While the setback was disappointing, Thomas never lost hope that the university would revisit the effort.

He believes Loyola President Xavier Cole’s leadership could mark a turning point.

“It’s in his nature. I would be very surprised if he didn’t,” Thomas said. “He understands the importance of inclusion and community.”

To Thomas, a university land acknowledgement goes beyond symbolism—it’s a call for awareness and responsibility. He said it reflects Loyola’s Jesuit values of truth, justice, and compassion while giving students an opportunity to learn about and respect the Indigenous nations that once occupied the region.

“Loyola should make this step not just for the statement itself, but to keep the conversation going and include Indigenous voices in that process,” he said.

Thomas hopes that the university approaches the process with transparency and intention, working directly with Native representatives and community leaders to ensure the statement holds genuine meaning.

“We’re not rewriting history,” he added. “We’re honoring it.”

By encouraging reflection on Loyola’s history, Thomas believes a land acknowledgement can strengthen the university’s connection to the land, its people, and its mission to serve others with humility and awareness.