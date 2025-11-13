Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Categories:

Students face registration struggles after site crash

Lily Bordelon, Campus News Editor
November 13, 2025
Daniel Wong

Registration for the Fall 2025 semester started with mass stress and anxiety among students when they realized that LORA, Loyola’s Self-Service Student Account and Payment System, had crashed, rendering them unable to register for classes despite having been cleared to. This mostly affected seniors that were registering on this date, as other undergraduate students were scheduled to register later in the week.

“Thankfully the delay in LORA did not affect my classes, yet I have some senior friends who had issues,” senior political science major Ella Jupiter said.

Although the problem was eventually resolved and students were able to continue registering, frustration increased as students reflected on how this wasn’t the first incident to occur in their history of registering. 

“This was extra frustrating because registration happens at 8:30 and I have an 8:00 am. In my class where I am not allowed to use technology, I had to step out to register and the website did not even work,” Jupiter said. “Although technological problems happen and it is no one’s fault, this was my eighth time registering for classes and problems like this occur regularly.”

Despite the conflicts on the website, Jupiter hadn’t expressed frustration towards advisors since she knew they couldn’t do much to solve the problem from their end. According to her, the advising and planning are incredibly helpful to students, but the technology is faulty and leaves room for error.

“I know Loyola works hard to make sure every student is set up for success and that is one of many reasons I love this university,” Jupiter said. “At the same time, I think the registration system could use a few upgrades in order to minimize potential problems.”

Although the issue of LORA crashing was the most prevalent, there were also additional issues that undergraduate students faced regarding the website. Alunda Minerva, a junior majoring in Theatre Arts, faced problems with her classes being counted as an honors student.

Minerva took Latin American Literature, and because it counted as an English course, she was initially informed that it would fulfill her English requirement. However, when she went to register for a class, she was unable to due to LORA saying she hadn’t taken her english prerequisite.

“It’s hard to work with the LORA system as an honors student because of all the loopholes and workarounds that make our courseload different from non-honors students,” Minerva said.

Because of her inability to register, Minerva went to Christina DiMaggio, her honors advisor, who was able to help her figure out the problem regarding her prerequisite.

“She got back to me very quickly,” Minerva said. “She had sent out an email that morning reminding students to include their student ID number in their help request emails, and that is why I felt comfortable emailing her. I knew she was awake and ready to offer help.”

However, even though she was able to find the correct advisor to help her, Minerva expressed her frustration regarding how many advisors she needs to get through to properly register.

“The more factors that make up your program here—honors, minor, et cetera—the more advisors one has, and I think knowing who to email for what is an issue I had personally,” Minerva said.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Campus News
The "Great Ideas of Humanity" exhibit is now open on the fourth floor of Monroe Library.
"Great Ideas" come down to Loyola
Isa Crownover and Evonne Lawrence use a computer at the front desk of Monroe Library.
Evonne Lawrence: Monroe Library's Mother Hen
Native American dancer performing at the Louisiana Native Nations Village on Sunday, March 29.
COLUMN: Loyola reflects on Native American Heritage Month amid limited campus recognition
Jeff Glixman works with music students in studio A during TA meeting for student engineers.
Moving on up: Loyola’s Music Business School makes Billboard’s annual list
From left to right: Turning point members Peyton Woods, Viviana Capasso, and Anistin Murray. Courtesy of Heather Kaska.
Turning Point USA leaders speak out after Loyola denial
Loyola’s Chapel of St. Ignatius holds a collage of Black Catholic figures to celebrate Black Catholic History Month.
Rising in Spirit: Loyola Celebrates Black Catholic History Month
More in News
Robert Thomas
Dr. Robert Thomas Pushes for a Land Acknowledgement at Loyola
Loyola's campus ofrenda features various students' deceased loved ones, honoring them for Dia de Los Muertos.
Campus ofrenda honors students’ late loved ones for Dia de Los Muertos
Photo illustration
Loyola's market gets a makeover
Loyola faces backlash after SGA denies TPUSA charter
Loyola faces backlash after SGA denies TPUSA charter
Zyrea King campaigns her brand of baked treats called Zee's sweets.
Side Hustle Expo brings light to Loyola student endeavors
Student Peace Initiative logo
The Annual Peace Fest introduces this year's theme: Survival
More in Showcase
LUCAP members going to give out blessing bags on Martin Luther King Day. Courtesy of Lindy Brasher.
LUCAP event will give blessing bags in the French Quarter
Patricia Boyett tells Audrey O'Connel about the Women's Resource Center at the Student Organization Fair. The fair was an opportunity for students to learn about organizations they can be involved with on campus. Photo credit: Taylor Galmiche
OPINION: The Importance of Student Organizations
DSA President Josephine Faulk at the Hands On wheelchair demonstration day on November 6, 2025
How accessibile is Loyola's campus ? DSA students and faculty speak out
SNAP illustration by Gabrielle Conway.
Louisiana approves $150 million to prevent SNAP funding gap amid federal shutdown
Photo illustration by Stone Manning
OPINION: SNAP Cuts Threaten Families Before the Holidays
Graphic made by Imad Siddiqui
OPINION: As for The South Asian American! A message to everyone
About the Contributor
Lily Bordelon
Lily Bordelon, Campus News Editor
Lily Bordelon currently serves as campus news editor for the Maroon. Lily is a sophomore majoring in Mass Communications with a concentration in Journalism and is minoring in Environmental Studies. She is interested in pursuing Environmental Journalism or further studying to become an environmental lawyer. In her free time, Lily likes to read and write, and she will gladly show off her Spotify playlists and Pinterest boards if asked. Lily can be reached at lmbordel@my.loyno.edu.