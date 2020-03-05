Women’s golf dominates in second tournament win

The Wolf Pack women's golf team is all smiles after winning the Georgetown College Invitational. The Wolf Pack are back in action later this month when they host the Loyola Wolf Pack Spring Invitational March 23-24.

Loyola University New Orleans’ Women’s Golf won the Georgetown College Invitational tournament on March 2-3 in Gulf Shores, Alabama, according to loyolawolfpack.com.

This marked the second tournament win of the year for the team, as they won the Martin Methodist RedHawk Invitational in October, loyolawolfpack.com said.

While the Wolf Pack sat in fifth place at the tournament after Monday’s round, the team made up the eight strokes they needed to Tuesday to get the win, loyolawolfpack.com said.

Freshman Emma Smithers led Loyola by finishing third overall, leading the team to victory, according to loyolawolfpack.com.

The women’s golf team’s next competition is March 23-25 as they host the Loyola Wolf Pack Spring Invitational at the Money Hill Golf & Country Club in Abita Springs, LA.