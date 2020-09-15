Campus operations return to normal Wednesday as Hurricane Sally shifted East

Loyola plans to open campus up to normal operations after Hurricane Sally shifted East. The latest predictions said it is no longer impacting the New Orleans area, according to a university email. Photo credit: National Hurricane Center

Loyola plans to resume some campus operations later Tuesday and all normal operations Wednesday as Hurricane Sally has shifted East.

The storm is expected to make little impact to the New Orleans area, according to an email sent out to students.

Students will have access to Loyola’s on-demand shuttle service from 12-7 p.m. and takeout from The Orleans Room and The Market from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday.

“Once again, we have been fortunate, but please do not think that your preparation was in vain,” said Todd Warren, director of university police. “Even with forecasting and technology models, Mother Nature can be unpredictable,” Warren said.