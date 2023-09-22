Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Menu
1
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by FOX News Channel, Aug. 23, 2023, in Milwaukee. DeSantis says he got a $1 million cash bump after Wednesday night’s presidential debate. His campaign says that amount came in over the first 24 hours after DeSantis and seven other contenders met in Milwaukee.

OPINION: Louisiana is first in line to become "the next Florida"

2
Mosquito fogger trucks bring potential harm

Mosquito fogger trucks bring potential harm

3
OPINION: Elon Musk, Twitter, X, and the rise of hate speech

OPINION: Elon Musk, Twitter, X, and the rise of hate speech

4
A group of Tulane and Loyola students hold signs facing the anti-LGBTQIA+ protestors.

Loyola, Tulane students unite against anti-LGBTQIA+ protesters

5
Senior Rose Labay sits in the peace quad. Labay is one of several students who feel unsupported by Loyolas education program.

“I would have loved to be a teacher”

Efforts continue to appease Doubles-to-Dorms

Eloise Pickering, Assistant News Editor
September 22, 2023
Yard+sign+for+the+Doubles-to-Dorms+lobbying+group%2C+Sept.+12%2C+2023.+The+group+has+been+calling+for+government+action+in+preventing+doubles+homes+from+being+converted+into+student+housing.+
Sophia Renzi
Yard sign for the Doubles-to-Dorms lobbying group, Sept. 12, 2023. The group has been calling for government action in preventing doubles homes from being converted into student housing.

“Stop Doubles to Dorms” is a lobbying slogan that has gained popularity throughout Uptown New Orleans, as houses built for families are being converted to accommodate large amounts of college students.

Junior Ana Colón has lived in a double-to-dorm house since May, with her two roommates. The house is divided into three units. Colón’s unit has less than her peers that live in a double-to-dorm home. Still, she has concerns.

“I don’t love the idea that we live kind of up in the attic because it used to be one whole house.” Colón said.

One of the most pressing concerns among neighbors who live near double-to-dorm houses is the parking. These houses do not have the proper parking spaces to accommodate the amount of people in the house, despite zoning regulations put in place, according to New Orleans’ District A Councilman Joseph Giarrusso.

To combat this issue, Giarrusso passed a law, in which development companies must create parking spaces for each bathroom built in a house. However, developers have been finding loopholes within the regulations to continue the practice of cramming as many rooms into one house as possible.

“Developers found another … loophole, where they put a toilet in one closed off room, and then the sink in another closed off room, and then like a freestanding bathtub in the third room,” said Claire Byun, the communications and land use director for District A.

At the end of September, Giarrusso will be putting another law to vote in the hopes of answering the residents’ grievances, and closing the loopholes that developers have created.

“This is an attempt to stifle what is a cottage industry of taking residential homes, and then converting, not only in the sense of the figurative, but also the literal homes so only college kids can, or want to, live in them,” Giarrusso said.

Uptown residents take issue not only with the parking congestion but also with the lack of housing for families, and the culture that large amounts of college students bring into neighborhoods.

Rafe Rabalais, a New Orleans home-owner, said that having more people means more noise, late nights, trash, and partying.

In an effort to relieve pressure on local neighborhoods and housing in the area, Tulane is constructing a new series of residential halls called The Villages. The first of five on-campus residences, River and Lake, opened just prior to the start of the fall semester, providing nearly 700 beds.

“We respect and highly value the importance and uniqueness of every New Orleans neighborhood,” said Michael Strecker, Tulane’s Assistant Vice President for news and media relations.

The construction of The Villages further provides space for juniors to live on-campus, as well as freshman and sophomores, with a total of 700 additional beds for students, according to Tulane’s website and news.

“By increasing our on-campus housing, it may be less desirable for developers to create doubles-to-dorms, which would improve the quality of life for neighbors,” Strecker said.

Similar to Tulane, Loyola has a new residential hall under construction. While not geared towards aiding the residential stress of doubles-to-dorms issues, the addition of new dorm beds is a response to student concerns regarding affordability and availability of off-campus housing.

“Loyola is building a new residence hall to address student feedback, both in terms of the availability of on-campus housing and the preference for apartment-style living,” said residential life director Chris Rice.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in City
Dawn Eden speaking to Catholic Studies on Sept. 5, 2023 on her research on Father Louis J. Twomey. Twomey worked for social reform.
Twomey: Social Justice Warrior
Michelle Wilkerson, a representative from Sankofa, shows off the outdoor classroom setup at Sankofa Wetland Park & Nature Trail, Wednesday, August 16. The non-profit organization will be hosting a childrens educational program to inform about local wildlife and their ecosystem.
Sankofa prepares wetlands for education
Wild Roots Rising vocalist and instrumentalist, Julia Houghton, performs a folk song on a banjo.
Neutral Ground Fest gathers community support
Community Book Center, stacks of books
Support local Black-owned businesses
Drawings of various decorations, including a mask, a king cake, a shot glass, and a shoe, that are typically seen in Mardi Gras celebrations.
A Guide to Mardi Gras
Brewers pull on a draft beer handle.
Crescent City Homebrewers tapped some kegs during its annual Winterfest
More in Features
Analysis: Louisiana state elections draw near
Mosquito fogger trucks bring potential harm
Mosquito fogger trucks bring potential harm
Loyola beats the heat
Loyola beats the heat
Loyola police give safety advice
Loyola police give safety advice
Actors, writers, and supporters gather in front of Louis Armstrong Park for a SAG-AFTRA New Orleans Local demonstration, Aug. 24, 2023. The writers strike has been ongoing for several months since its start in July.
Local writers and actors rally for fair treatment
The fifth Tulane Police Department station on Broadway and Zimpel, Aug. 22, 2023. The new station opened on Aug. 9, 2023 across the street from The Boot, a local hotspot and college bar.
Tulane Police opens station near The Boot
More in Showcase
Stage lineup sign at Hispanic Heritage Celebration on Sept. 16, 2023. This was the second-annual celebration.
French Market hosts second-annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration
Sr. Helen Prejean speaks about her activism journey at Catholic Students event on Sept. 12. The department hosted a culmination of events to raise awareness against the death penalty.
Loyola advocates against death penalty
SGA confirms budget for 2023-24 year
SGA confirms budget for 2023-24 year
Tuareg artist Bombino performs on acoustic guitar at The Broadside on Sept. 15, 2023. The band is on their Peace and Love tour, which is traveling through the U.S. and Europe.
Behind-the-scenes with Bombino: "The Sultan of Shred"
Senior Rose Labay sits in the peace quad. Labay is one of several students who feel unsupported by Loyolas education program.
“I would have loved to be a teacher”
Photo illustration
"Bottoms" review: "Superbad" for queer femcels
About the Contributor
Eloise Pickering, Assistant News Editor
Eloise Pickering is a current freshman and the assistant news editor. She is a mass communication major, and her favorite movie is Spotlight. When not doing homework or working at the Maroon, Eloise can often be found pondering philosophically in Audubon Park. She has often been dubbed “The Thinker.”

Comments (0)

All The Maroon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *