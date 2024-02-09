Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
1
A police cruiser parked in front of New Orleans Police Departments first police station.

Suspect wanted in attempted carjacking

2
Courtesy of Warner Bros.

"Wonka" review: A real stomach-ache

3
Starbucks barista reports to work in an empty lobby on Loyola University New Orleans campus on Jan. 19, 2024

Students boycott campus Starbucks

4
The Capitol is seen as Congress resumes following a long break and the midterm elections, in Washington, early Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. Iowas lawmakers vetoed a bill that would remove gender identity from the states civil rights.

A majority-Black district has been redrawn into six districts

5
Students attend vigil for Palestine on Jan. 29.

Vigil for Palestine met with university resistance

Chemistry students cultivate space for Black students in STEM

Jariah Johnson, Staff Writer
February 9, 2024
Chemistry+senior+Tori+Johnson+points+to+a+periodic+table.Johnson+is+starting+a+club+for+Black+STEM+students+at+Loyola.%0A
Sophia Renzi
Chemistry senior Tori Johnson points to a periodic table.Johnson is starting a club for Black STEM students at Loyola.

Chemistry senior Tori Johnson and chemistry sophomore Jessica Valerio are creating a Black Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics club, so Black students at Loyola will not feel underrepresented within STEM majors.

Johnson and Valerio will serve as president and vice president, respectively, of the Loyola chapter of the National Organization for the Professional Advancement of Black Chemists and Chemical Engineers, or NOBCChE.

As a senior, Johnson wants to make sure future Black STEM students feel comfortable in ways she didn’t when she was an underclassman.

“I became president so that more Black students feel comfortable coming into the space, and I want to give students resources that I did not have back then,” Johnson said.

Similarly, Valerio wants students to learn more about STEM within the club not only for undergraduate purposes, but for their future careers. The club will have a major focus on life after college.

Valerio said she knows what it feels like to not know what to do post-grad, and she wants to make sure her peers are on the right track.

“We need connections, internships, and people to go to after we graduate,” she said. “I did not have a clue what grad school was, and I am a first generation college student, so it wasn’t until I asked Tori [Johnson] about it that I knew what it was.”

Valerio said they want to have guest speakers come in and talk about what grad school is, how to apply to real-world jobs, resume advice, and generally, providing a space to give STEM students what they need.

The club will be a safe space for students to ask questions that they are scared to ask their professors, Valerio said.

According to Johnson and Valerio, being in a small minority group, as Black STEM students, can be intimidating.

They said Loyola demands a lot when coming to college, and it can be hard to ask questions, go to office hours, or even talk to the professor.

Chemistry junior and NOBCChE member Breonna Scott feels that not only are Black STEM students underrepresented at Loyola, but so is the faculty.

“It would be nice to see more Black professors teaching the STEM curriculum at Loyola because representation matters,” Scott said.

The community at Loyola is welcoming, but STEM students feel like they can’t speak out openly.

“My biggest barrier has been asking,” Valerio said. “Leaving high school and coming to college, they already expect you to know certain things, and it is hard to ask questions they think you should already know.”

Valerio said she’s usually the only Black girl in the room.

“If not, then there’s only one or two other Black girls, and it’s a little intimidating,” she said.

Johnson believes Black STEM students being unable to approach their professors or being scared to get help, leads Black chemistry majors to switch to biology.

She said it is a trend because biology is believed to be easier, and students feel like they can’t do chemistry.

Johnson wants the club to be a solution for Black students in STEM to turn to for help and for students to feel empowered to go to faculty for help without judgment.

“Students knowing other people who know exactly what they’re going through, that is motivation for people to stay in it,” Johnson said. “So, I want to bridge that gap between teachers and students.”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Academic
Black musicians find their voices at Loyola
Black musicians find their voices at Loyola
Gris opens for G-Eazy at the Orpheum theater. G-Eazy, an Oakland-based rapper, is a Loyola University New Orleans alumni.
Black alumni represent Loyola well
Sidney Holmes sitting at her Editor-in-Chief desk for the last time. Sidney one of The Maroons female Black editors-in-chief.
Black women sow seeds of support at student newspaper
Sheryl Haydel, the new director for the School of Communication and Design, talks with public relations professor Cathy Rogers during the open house on Aug. 19, 2021. Haydel is taking on the role following the departure of the schools former director Sonya Duhé.
Loyola's Black faculty lead with excellence
A glimpse of Black history at Loyola
A glimpse of Black history at Loyola
Students reflect on having first Black president
Students reflect on having first Black president
More in Clubs & Student Organizations
Black student organizations aim to support BIPOC communities
Black student organizations aim to support BIPOC communities
After noticing a lack of Black representation in the theater department, senior Jaylin Darby is starting Theatre for the Culture, a space for Black creatives of all backgrounds.
THEATRE FOR THE CULTURE
A member of the baseball team up to bat, Jan 25, 2024. With the season coming up, the team is getting ready mentally for the upcoming games.
Baseball team works to mentally prepare for season
Loyola students and faculty sort clothes for the clothing drive on January 27.
Homecoming kicks off with clothing drive
Courtesy of Philip Lopez
Student-made sailors set their sails for competition
A member of Loyolas swim team racing in the Dens indoor pool, Jan. 20, 2023. Loyolas men and womens swimming teams faced Millsaps College in their last home swim meet, where the senior team members were celebrated.
Senior swimmers reflect on their time at Loyola
More in Features
Design junior Tanesha Taylor looks at progress pride flag.
BLACK, QUEER, AND HERE
Celebrating the Black culture and history within Mardi Gras
Celebrating the Black culture and history within Mardi Gras
Voices from the courts
Voices from the courts
People dine outside at Nonno’s Cajun Cuisine & Pastries on Bayou Rd. Nonnos is Black-owned and operated.
Where y'all wanna eat?
Spring 2024 editor in chief of The Maroon leads meeting with news team.
New editor, a newsroom changemaker
Ashleigh Laws leads the runway show at A La Modes fall fashion show.
Styled for the Runway: Highlights from A La Mode's fall fashion show

The Maroon

Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
The Maroon • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Maroon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *