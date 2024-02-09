Black alumni represent Loyola well

Loyola University New Orleans has produced a successful variety of Black alumni over the years, so it’s only right to acknowledge some of them and their accomplishments since graduating from Loyola. From psychology to graphic design majors, fraternity to sorority members and beyond, the Black alumni community of Loyola deserve to be honored for their vast achievements from and after their time at Loyola.

Dr. Ansel Augustine serves as an active member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Mardi Gras Indians, and the Knights of Columbus within New Orleans. Earning his certificate in Youth Ministry from Xavier University, Augustine has worked in prison ministry for over 25 years, while also contributing to the local community through his time at the Loyola Institute for Ministry once he obtained his master’s in Pastoral Studies.

Kristen Lee hails from the class of 2012 and 2015, obtaining a bachelor’s in political science and a Juris Doctor (JD) from Loyola’s College of Law. A member of the Student Government Association and Alpha Kappa Psi during her time at Loyola, Lee uses her experiences and leadership skills in her current career path. Lee works full time as an attorney for the state of Louisiana, still continuing her judicial service to her community.

Benjamin Fields graduated as a finance major in 2018 from Loyola, serving within his fraternity, Alpha Psi Alpha. Receiving the honor of being the 2023 Young Alumnus of the Year, Fields is a member of the University’s Board of Trustees, continuing his Jesuit values within Loyola and its community.

A’Niya Robinson received her bachelor’s in political science in 2016, with continuing her Loyola studies at the College of Law, where she earned her Juris Doctor (J.D.) in 2019. A licensed lawyer in the state of Louisiana, Robinson continues her judicial work nowadays as an Advocacy Strategist at the American Civil Liberties Union.

Elyse Harrison is a psychology graduate from the class of 2017. Harrison was a member of Loyola’s psychology honors society and is still active within her sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha. Previously serving as Loyola’s Young Alumni Board president, Harrison is no stranger to leadership. She has worked in secondary and higher education systems, with now running Tulane’s Newcomb Institute as the senior program director of Newcomb Alumnae Relations. When she’s not at work, you can find Harrison volunteering with her sorority and her Mardi Gras krewe, the Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale.

RoSha’e “Ro” Gibson hails from the graduating class of 2020, finishing with a bachelor’s degree in mass communication and journalism. A consistent writer for The Maroon, Gibson also used his communications skills as a sports anchor and reporter during his time at Loyola. He is a member of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, and he still uses his knowledge from Loyola to enact Jesuit values within New Orleans.

Brandi Boatner graduated Loyola in 2006 as a Mass Communication major, with an emphasis in advertising, public relations, and applied communication. Ever since her time at Loyola, Boatner has worked in a variety of communications positions with IBM. In 2019, Boatner became the youngest member inducted into the School of Mass Communication and Design’s Hall of Fame, earning a well-deserved spot amongst the Den of Distinction. With also using her skills to provide insight into diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, Boatner continues to utilize her communications skills crafted from her time at Loyola.

Antonio Carriere, MPA earned a bachelor’s in political science and government as a 2014 graduate. Carriere volunteered with various organizations on campus to better his college experience and career. A member of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, Carriere uses the knowledge he received from Loyola to make Louisiana a better place and market to grow up and develop life in.

LaMicha Jackson is an international business graduate of 2016, placed her stamp of involvement onto Loyola during her time here. She was a member of the Student Government Association and the Black Student Union, all while being a part of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. Previously serving as Loyola’s University Sports Complex manager, Jackson continues her time at Loyola as its program coordinator.

Joshua Hughes is a 2019 Criminology graduate and he established himself all around campus with being a part of multiple organizations during his time at Loyola. Even after graduating, Hughes still instills his Jesuit values with Loyola by volunteering with the university’s College of Business. He now works as a business development representative to better his community and service around the city.

Antoine Barriere was a double major in music industry studies and graphic design, 2018 graduate Antoine Barriere paved the path for his career. Professionally known as “ANTWIGADEE,” Barriere has made his name known as one of the best DJ’s in New Orleans, with performing at New Orleans Pelicans games and the ENERGY!BALL. Outside of his success as a DJ, Barriere also owns his own company and serves as an entrepreneur.

Jasmine Brewer is a Houston-native Jasmine Brewer graduated from Loyola with a degree in psychology in 2014, where she was a guard on the women’s basketball team. In her time at Loyola, she converted the most free throws (467), hauled in the second-most career rebounds (923), and scored the fourth-most career points (1,747) in program history. After leaving Loyola, Brewer became a graduate assistant women’s basketball coach at Tulane University, where she earned a master’s degree in social work. Currently, she is coaching high school girls basketball in her hometown. In 2022, she, along with the 2013-2014 women’s basketball team, made their into the Wolf Pack athletics Hall of Fame. Now, in 2024, Brewer was inducted into the Hall of Fame on her own.