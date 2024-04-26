Emily Sheperis talks plans after Loyola

If you have been to a Loyola volleyball game, there’s a pretty good chance you’ve heard the name Emily Sheperis ring out through the Den. But she’s more than a middle hitter from a small town in Florida.

The business management senior said during her sophomore year, Hurricane Ida hit New Orleans. Sheperis expressed how proud she was of the indoor volleyball team and the school for how they came together to rebuild.

“It was one of the proudest moments I’ve been a part of,” Sheperis said.

Sheperis also said she was proud to be a part of the NAIA community.

There are a lot of negative prejudices surrounding that, but it didn’t change the fact that she was a student-athlete in college, handling it all.

According to Sheperis, she was able to get the “best of both worlds.”

Sheperis will be graduating from Loyola this spring. Her post-graduation plan? To take off to England to pursue a master’s degree in human resources and continue to play volleyball overseas.

“It’s kind of like a study abroad year. I’m super excited but a little nervous. I’m stepping outside my comfort zone,” Sheperis said.

Whether she continues to play volleyball after that, Sheperis is unsure, but that hasn’t stopped her from dreaming big.

Sheperis plans to come back to the states and start her own business, providing a service for people with special needs in airports.

“People who have invisible disabilities, like mental illness or depression or anxiety or even special needs, they need a buddy. And I want to provide that service for them,” she said.

She also expressed one of her biggest takeaways from college was finding out how much she had to give.

“I’ve learned a lot about myself. Growth is so big and to look back on myself compared to freshman year and see how much I’ve changed is so good,” said Sheperis.

Athletically, Sheperis is proud that she got to finish, according to her. A lot of athletes lose the love and give up but she’s proud that she was able to fight and hold onto her love for the sport according to her interview.

As she looks back on her academic and athletic career, Sheperis has one big piece of advice.

“Take it all in because you won’t get these years back ever. Have fun and make memorable moments while you’re in college.”