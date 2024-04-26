Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

Students evacuate after power outage

Students evacuate after power outage

A piece of construction equipment sits in front of the chapel construction. Students have experienced catcalling from the workers.

Students call out construction workers for harassment

Courtesy of Taylor Swift

"The Tortured Poets Department" review: Swift at her most vulnerable

Students wait outside of the communications and music building during a power outage on April 16, 2024.

Loyola power outage causes campus "chaos"

Jewish student sits in solidarity with students protesting for Palestine on St. Charles Ave. in front of Loyola.

Students protest for Palestine in the street

Women's tennis gears up for end of season

Alana Thompson, Staff Writer
April 26, 2024
Doubles+pairing+Lucy+Carpenter+and+Fatima+Vasquez+play+against+Nicholls+State+University+at+City+Park+Tennis+Center+on+Jan.+31%2C+2023.+Carpenter+and+Vasquez+are+the+No.+10+ranked+doubles+pairing+in+the+International+Tennis+Associations+NAIA+preseason+polls.
Maria DiFelice
Doubles pairing Lucy Carpenter and Fatima Vasquez play against Nicholls State University at City Park Tennis Center on Jan. 31, 2023. Carpenter and Vasquez are the No. 10 ranked doubles pairing in the International Tennis Associations NAIA preseason polls.

The women’s tennis team has begun the final stretch of their season ranking No. 10 for the first time in school history and a four-match winning streak.
In their last matches of the season, the players said that they have been putting in the work needed to get back to the championship that they lost last year.
Head coach Matthew Llewellyn said that it is the entire team’s goal to get back to that position.
“In the parking lot in Montgomery, we talked about getting back to that site, that championship match, and winning the title,” Llewellyn said. “We’ve been working toward this goal for nearly a calendar year.”
Biology pre-med senior Isabella “Isa” Leaño said that losing the championship put a “chip on their shoulders” and made the players “want it more.” At this point in the season, the third-year player noticed the team’s energy during matches and said it gave them an edge over other teams.
“It doesn’t matter if it’s the whole team, which is 15 girls, or if it’s just the starting lineup of six girls,” Leaño said. “We’re just as loud. Obviously, it gets in your opponent’s head seeing how much energy is being brought on the court, whether you’re the one playing or you’re the one on the sidelines.”
The Wolf Pack won their last four matches against Louisiana Christian, Tennessee Southern, Georgia Point, and William Carey. Players said that winning consecutive matches has given the team momentum.
Mass communication senior Selma Fereres said they believe that they can make it back to the championship.
“It definitely allows us to stay optimistic and allows us to build confidence about the future and the national tournament coming up,” Fereres said.
Llewelyn said that the depth of the roster and the contributions of players have been “incredibly valuable” to the team at this point. He also said that he believes that they advanced team play and the team’s pursuit of a championship.
“Honestly, our reserves have been unbelievable this season,” Llewellyn said. “Selma Fereres, Ana Castillo, Elly Carpenter, Isa Leaño, Avrora Volkova, Reilly Briggs, Luciana Marziano. They show up and work hard to help us prepare for every practice. Without them, we wouldn’t be a top 10 team.”
As the team has continued to finish the rest of their schedule, they said that they feel equipped to win it all.
“Our next three matches are all against competitive teams. I think it’s a strong schedule, but it’s nothing that we can’t overcome,” Leaño said. “With those future wins under our belt, then we’ll be ready to face whoever we’re matched up with at those tournaments.”
Maria DiFelice
Maria DiFelice, Breaking News Editor
Maria DiFelice is currently the Breaking News Editor for The Maroon. She is a third year journalism major with a minor in philosophy. This is her third year being involved with The Maroon where she was Assistant Op/Ed Editor and Assistant News Editor. When she is not working at The Maroon, she can be seen with her camera taking photos wherever she goes. Maria can be reached at [email protected].

