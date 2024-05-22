Sheryl Kennedy Haydel announced as Dean of Music and Media

Sheryl Kennedy Haydel sits in her office. Staff photo

After nearly a year as interim dean, Sheryl Kennedy Haydel has been appointed Dean of the College of Music and Media, according to an email letter from interim provost Justin Daffron.

“She is a forward-thinking and innovative leader who has been very present and supportive of the College faculty and students,” Loyola President Xavier Cole said in a Loyola press release. “Under her continued guidance, the College is poised for even more great things.”

Haydel has a background of over 30 years in higher education and mass communications. She began working at Loyola three years ago as Director of the School of Commmunication and Design until becoming interim dean last July.

“The College of Music and Media is a jewel not just for Loyola, but for New Orleans and our entire region,” Haydel said in a press release. “We prepare students to make a transformational impact on the world through creative professions, and I will ensure that our storied college continues to grow and inspire in a way that honors Loyola’s mission to pursue truth, virtue, and wisdom as we work toward a more just world. I’m thrilled to assume this role and for the infinite possibilities ahead for the College of Music and Media.”

According to Daffron, Haydel has played an integral role in both of her roles at Loyola, bringing inclusivity and excellence to the program.

“She has a tremendous ability to lift up the talents of each person in a way that empowers them to contribute to building a community of meaning and purpose,” Daffron said.