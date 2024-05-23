Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

Leonard Kahn announced as Dean of Arts and Sciences

Sophia Maxim, Editor-in-Chief
May 23, 2024
Leonard Kahn, philosophy and ethics professor, poses in front of Loyola University. HOLoyno is a project by Sofia Santoro, psychology sophomore, that highlights the creative professors at Loyola. Sofia Santoro/ The Maroon Archives
Leonard Kahn, philosophy and ethics professor, poses in front of Loyola University. HOLoyno is a project by Sofia Santoro, psychology sophomore, that highlights the creative professors at Loyola. Sofia Santoro/ The Maroon Archives

After a year as interim dean, Leonard Kahn has been announced as Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, according to an email letter from interim provost Justin Daffron.

Kahn has worked at Loyola since 2013, with a background in moral theory and applied ethics research.

‘“During his tenure at Loyola, Dr. Kahn has championed the needs of faculty, staff, and students, demonstrating a deep commitment to the advancement of a liberal arts education with a strong emphasis on Jesuit values,” Daffron said.

Kahn’s goals for the college include expanding research and supporting diversity, equity, and inclusion, Daffron said.

“I am deeply honored to lead the College into its next chapter,” Kahn said in a Loyola press release. “I am committed to fostering an environment in which education transcends traditional boundaries and serves as a catalyst for personal transformation and societal impact. Together, we will build on the College’s strengths, ensuring our students are well-equipped to meet the challenges of the 21st century.”

Sophia Maxim
Sophia Maxim, Editor-in-Chief
Sophia Maxim is a multimedia journalist and designer from Atlanta, GA. She is The Maroon's incoming Editor-in-Chief and previously served as Managing Editor for Print and Design Chief. She is a visual communication sophomore with a design minor. In her free time, she enjoys exploring the city, listening to podcasts, and collaborating on creative projects. Sophia can be reached at [email protected].

