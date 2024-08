As the new semester begins, construction on Mercy Hall continues. All floors have been built, and the new dorm building is expected to be open for the 2025 fall semester according to Loyola University president Xavier Cole.

Mercy Hall, located on Freret Street towards the back of Loyola’s campus, will be an apartment-style dorm building geared towards upperclassmen. Once construction is completed and Mercy Hall opens, dorm buildings Biever, Buddig, and Founders will undergo renovations.