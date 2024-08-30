Historically Black sororities foster service and community

Isabella Castillo Members of Sigma Gamma Rho pose at “Letters in the Quad” Greek life event in the Peace Quad on Aug. 26. Over a dozen chapters attended the event organized by CPC President Asia Riddle.

Loyola is home to 16 Greek letter organizations, each with its own unique service-based mission, as well as a mission to promote growth, community, and education.

Some Greek organizations are a part of the National Pan-Hellenic Council and their mission is to take the meaning of community one step further, and foster a sense of belonging for young Black adults. The NPHC is regarded as the unifying council for the nine nationwide, historically Black fraternities and sororities, also known as the Divine Nine.

Loyola has six out of the nine Greek NPHC houses, including four sororities. Camilla Johnson, a senior sociology major and black studies minor, is president of Loyola’s NPHC, as well as the treasurer for Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated was founded in 1908 to aid women’s advancement through society, and to help women of color build their social standings. This organization was the first intercollegiate historically African American sorority.

“I feel like most Black sororities and fraternities were created just to provide a space for us to gather together in community, but also better ourselves at a time where there weren’t opportunities for Black people to do so.” Johnson said.

Since their creation, most fraternities and sororities have transformed into major proponents of community service and giving back, while still keeping their original goal of providing a home for Black students.

Before graduating from Loyola, Johnson wants to leave a legacy with the backing of her sorority and the other Greek members of NPHC. She wants to revive the Black studies minor, as there are only three students in the program, according to Johnson.

“Black Studies is about our history not only as a people, but like history in America and history over the world, and … preserving that.” Johnson said, “I want to do more institutionally… I’m trying to bridge the gap between all the orgs together.”

Other historically Black sororities, such as Sigma Gamma Rho hold a presence on campus that are also centered around service and growth, but with slightly different missions. Sigma Gamma Rho puts their emphasis on education and leadership.

Laci Barrow, a Loyola senior and strategic communications/public relations major, was drawn to Sigma Gamma Rho primarily for that reason.

“I felt drawn to the mission of this organization because I feel like education, wherever you go, has a tangible impact in the community,” She said, elaborating on being from a line of female educators from her aunts to her mom to her sister. “When you talk about the impact, specifically on college campuses, it provides that space, that sisterhood, another place for Black women to belong.”

While the NPHC sororities are historically and predominantly Black, Barrow clarified that these sororities are open to women of all walks of life and all races, as long as they uphold the Jesuit and sorority values.

She described that every Greek house has a certain GPA to maintain, as well as remaining involved on campus and supporting communities, especially communities of color.

“I feel like our presence on campus, just overall, helps Loyola be brighter and provides space for Black students, especially, to shine in ways that maybe they would not have been able to in other sororities or fraternities.” Johnson said.

Isabella Castillo contributed to the reporting of this story.