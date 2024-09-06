Public library cards offer free perks

Sophia Maxim Photo illustration by Sophia Maxim

College students and community members looking to access a wealth of free resources can do so with a New Orleans Public Library card, offering everything from e-books to museum passes at no cost.

Iriana Lonon, Outreach Librarian at Loyola’s Monroe Library, emphasizes the value of both campus and public library resources.

“While our Monroe Library is an invaluable asset for students, the public library has more varied resources,” Lonon said. “Students essentially double their access to resources, enjoy longer reservation periods, and avoid fines, all while having access to e-books, movies, and audiobooks.”

One main perk for cardholders is the Culture Pass program. This initiative grants New Orleans resident’s free admission to some of the city’s premier attractions, including the Audubon Aquarium and Zoo, the historic BK House and Gardens, and the National WWII Museum, among others.

For people wanting to obtain a library card, cards are available at any of the 15 public library branches scattered throughout New Orleans. Two locations sit in close proximity to Loyola’s campus: the Milton H. Latter Memorial Library on St. Charles Avenue, currently closed for mold remediation, and the Nix Library on South Carrollton Avenue.

Moreover, the public library is taking proactive steps to reach students directly on campus. Library representatives will be present for an open house on Friday, Sept. 6 from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Additionally, they plan to return during Banned Books Week, scheduled for Sept. 23-27, offering another opportunity for students to secure their cards.

Sophomore Lydia Hilt said she uses her library card for entertainment and activities.

“I love using my library card to get audiobooks and go to different attractions in New Orleans,” Hilt said. “Not being from New Orleans, it’s a great way to experience all that the city has to offer.”

Lonon urges students to take advantage of this opportunity. If you want more information about the public Library, Iriana Lonon can be reached at [email protected] or found in her office in Monroe Library room 108.