Saints Rundown

With September here, the National Football League season is underway. If you’re not already a Saints fan, here’s some facts to pique your interest in the Black & Gold.
The New Orleans Saints start their season this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers in the Superdome. This should be an interesting matchup between quarterbacks Derek Carr and Bryce Young, and fans should be on the look- out for the Saints’ offense under new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.
Carr finished the 2023-2024 season with 3,878 passing yards, 68.4% completion percentage, and 25 passing touchdowns, with an average of 7.1 yards per pass attempt (via ESPN). With this new offense under Kubiak, there are likely to be some positive changes to both passing and running strategy.
The Saints will hit the road, facing The Dallas Cowboys in Texas on Sept. 15, then return home to play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 22.
Offensive: Keep a lookout for fan favorite players like Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave, Rasheed Shaeed, Taysom Hill, and Jamaal Williams.
Defensive: The team includes veterans like Cameron Jordan, Demario Davis, and Marshon Lattimore plus star player Bryan Breese entering his second season.
Also, keep an eye out for members of the Saints 2024 Draft Class, including offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga, cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, and quarterback Spencer Rattler. These rookies are looking to make waves on the field in their first professional season.
The Saints finished the 2023-2024 season with a 9-8 wins to loss record.
College students can support the city’s team by going to games, watching broadcasts, tuning into the radio, learning about the team’s history, or wearing their favorite Saints merchandise. Another season means another opportunity to become a member of the “Who Dat Nation.”