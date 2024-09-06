Saints Rundown

With September here, the National Football League season is underway. If you’re not already a Saints fan, here’s some facts to pique your interest in the Black & Gold.

The New Orleans Saints start their season this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers in the Superdome. This should be an interesting matchup between quarterbacks Derek Carr and Bryce Young, and fans should be on the look- out for the Saints’ offense under new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

Carr finished the 2023-2024 season with 3,878 passing yards, 68.4% completion percentage, and 25 passing touchdowns, with an average of 7.1 yards per pass attempt (via ESPN). With this new offense under Kubiak, there are likely to be some positive changes to both passing and running strategy.