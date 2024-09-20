Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

Louisiana enforces new regulations on THC-hemp

Emma Iseman, Local News Editor
September 20, 2024
Sophia Maxim

A new House bill enforces new regulations on THC-hemp products in Louisiana.

The new law calls for age restrictions, reduces portion sizes, restricts where products are sold, bans the sale of THC in gas stations, and enforces new restrictions on who can obtain licenses to sell THC products. The regulations will go into effect Jan. 1, 2025.

Current laws allow products to contain up to 8 mg of THC per serving. However, new regulations would lessen the serving size to 5 mg per serving. Cans or bottles will be limited to packs of  four drinks maximum. 

Under the law, restaurants and bars will be prevented from obtaining new licenses to sell THC products. This restriction won’t apply to locations with existing licenses.

Additionally, the age requirement to purchase these products has been raised from 18 years of age to 21. 

