Women’s Resource Center sheds light on domestic violence, gender inequality

Sophia Renzi Negina Khalili, new director of the women’s resource center speaks at meet and greet event.

Negina Khalili, director of the women’s resource center, aims to bring gender equality both to campus and to the broader public. Khalili’s passion lies in connecting women globally through gender empowerment, and advocacy, she said, which she has strived to execute since filling the position in August.

“Our students and our community should know what is going on in other parts of the world,” Khalili said. “This can help everyone [connect] and have ideas about freedom and education.”

She said she has sourced feminist panelists from outside the New Orleans area to speak to the Loyola student body to bring about a larger awareness of gender inequality. If students are aware of feminist issues beyond their own environment, they are more likely to become involved on a larger scale, she said

“We should talk about any issues relating to human rights,” Khalili said.

Along with addressing global issues, Khalili said she intends to cultivate a healthy relationship between faculty and students. As the new director of women’s resources, she said

she hopes for Loyola to have an approachable outlet where students seeking help may find resources.

She said increasing student interactions with the resource center will help maintain a healthy stream of communication. In order to bring awareness to campus and increase student engagement, Khalili has several events planned ahead this semester for anyone interested to attend.

Panelists will discuss topics or work pertaining to women’s rights at monthly “Feminist Fridays.” The first panel will be held Sept. 27.

Khalili aims to bring attention to mental and physical abuse through the lens of domestic violence. She said she hopes openly discussing these situations will urge those who are struggling to seek assistance.

In October, the women’s resource center will recognize survivors of domestic violence through a series of events. On October 4th, those interested can plan to meet in Miller Hall from 3:30 pm-6:00 pm to hear a select group of panelists speak about this topic. Khalili encourages speakers who are willing to speak about their personal encounters with domestic violence in order to bring proper awareness to the issue. The most significant event organized by the women’s resource center will be held on Oct. 22. “Take Back the Night” will honor those who have endured domestic violence of any kind. From 5 pm-7 pm, speakers from Loyola, UNO, Tulane, and Southern University will gather on campus for this occasion.

“No one is free unless everyone is free,” Khalili said.