Chapel invites students to spill the tea

Residential minister Ken Weber invites students to enjoy sweet treats and tea while sharing their thoughts or worldviews, judgment free, at SpiritualiTEA.

SpiritualiTEA takes place Wednesdays at 5 p.m. in the new St. Ignatius Chapel. The group is back by popular demand after a hiatus last year.

“It is to provide a context for students to grow spiritually in whatever way is best for them,” Weber said.

In the most recent gathering, Weber invited Professor Naomi Yavneh to come and talk to students about Rosh Hashanah. Yavneh introduced them to a Jewish tradition called Tashlich, a ceremony on the first day of Rosh Hashanah in which sins are symbolically cast away into a body of water.

After reflecting on the past year, students wrote the things they wanted to “cast out” on a piece of paper. Instead of throwing them in a body of water, Yavneh taught them how to fold it into a paper boat. The evening wrapped up with apples and honey to symbolize a sweet new year.