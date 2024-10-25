Loyola student becomes Tulane drum major

Loyola senior Willa Rudnick is a jazz studies student by day and a Tulane University Marching Band drum major by night.

Rudnick is the first Loyola student to hold this position since the band’s reestablishment in 2003.

Rudnick, who plays saxophone, joined the marching band in her freshman year before becoming a section leader for her sophomore and junior years.

Director of Tulane bands Barry Spanier said that as a freshman, Rudnick had great concentration and ability to master skills quickly, setting an example for others. As a section leader, he said, she was able to develop strategies and techniques in group dynamics and build a cohesive unit.

“She has put all of these experiences to good use as a drum major,” he said.

While it’s Rudnick’s experience that has helped her rise through the ranks, the saxophonist said she had never marched before joining Tulane’s marching band.

In high school, Rudnick was involved in pep band, where she also served as drum major for two years. While the pep band played at many sporting events, there was no marching involved. But Rudnick knew she wanted to march in college – which led her to consider Loyola when applying to colleges.

Although Loyola does not have a marching band program, Rudnick said she was drawn to the diverse selection of music programs, such as jazz studies. Finding out she could join Tulane’s marching band gave Rudnick the opportunity to have the best of both worlds, she said.

However, Rudnick said it’s not always easy to juggle both.

“It feels kind of like a balancing act,” she said.

Rudnick said she has to manage her time wisely with band rehearsals two to three times a week and football games on Saturdays.

“I’m still trying to figure that out, even after three years of doing it,” she said. “But it helps to have other people at Loyola who are also music majors and in marching band because they understand the time constraints, and you can kind of commiserate with them.”

While Rudnick may be the first Loyola student to serve as drum major, she said 25% of the band is currently made up of Loyola students and some participating students from the University of New Orleans.

Rudnick said that everyone gets along great and ensures that everyone feels welcome no matter what school they attend.

“Equity and belonging are central to our organizational culture, and foundational to our success,” Spanier said.

Rudnick said she appreciates meeting new people through their common interest.

“There’s no way that I would have met all of the people [I’ve met] at Tulane if I wasn’t in the marching band, or even people at Loyola that aren’t music majors but are in the marching band, I wouldn’t have met them either,” she said. “It just exposes you to a different group of people.”

Although Rudnick is no longer on the field marching alongside her peers, she said she enjoys being able to lead them.

“I do miss marching because I really enjoy playing music and getting to learn the drill and perform the show, but it is also very fun to be up in front of the band, conducting,” she said. “It’s also very satisfying to help teach the band and help them learn their parts and everything, but it is a lot of responsibility.”

Rudnick said Tulane competing as a Division One athletics program also adds pressure because many of their games are televised.

However, Spanier believes that she’s been able to rise to the occasion.

“She is a very talented saxophonist, majoring in jazz at Loyola, so her understanding of musical structures is an asset for her conducting assignments,” he said. “She earned the position through talent, tremendous work ethic, and a track record of supporting her colleagues. She is a joy to work with and has raised the bar for everyone.