Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Categories:

Students win scholarships with side hustles

Magnolia Birch
November 15, 2024
Farah Wells, Program Coordinator for the Center for Entrepreneurship and Community Development holds a reptile from breeding business Katamaran Reptile Ranch by Kat Lee. Courtesy of Sam McCabe.

The Side Hustle Expo, organized by Loyola’s School of Business, gives Loyola students an opportunity to showcase their skills and businesses for a chance to win scholarships and sell their products and services. 

The expo gave students the chance to “show the campus community how entrepreneurial Loyola can be,” said Sam McCabe, director of the center for entrepreneurship and career development. 

Students from all majors and minors were welcomed to participate. Popular and commercial music senior Treniti Anderson participated in the expo as the owner of his photography businesses, Flashing Lights by Treniti. 

“I really think it’s a good way for people to get exposure to business professionals and a good opportunity for people to display what they do,” he said.

Finalist prizes include a first place $2,000 scholarship, and two runner ups earn $250 scholarship. Winners are determined by a judge panel made up of alumni and entrepreneur faculty. 

Judge Marenie Demorriac, owner of Demmoriac Financial Planning, said there are several components to the judging process. 

“[The process includes] everything from their business model to how they are marketing their business, their twelve month plan, how they want to grow their business, what they are going to use the money for and how it would be helpful for their business,” Marenie said. 

First place winner Kat Lee won with reptile breeding business Katamaran Reptile Ranch. Runners-up were business freshman Leila Santana with nail business Glam by Leila and design sophomore Sophia Firdausi with creative collective Riot Productions. 

Attendees could vote for their favorite side hustle in the People’s Choice award. This year’s People’s Choice award went to Aaron McFadden with production company Yung Senju.

“We’re always trying to utilize as much of our funds as we can to support all stages of student entrepreneurs here on campus in a variety of ways,” said McCabe.

Business ideas ranged from physical goods like handmade soap to music producing services and even reptile breeding. 

“I think they’re all unique in different ways. I love them all,” Santana said.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Campus News
Attendees stand at Black Tech Nola conference.
NOLAvate Black advocates diversity in tech industry
Graduate school students pose together in Rome. Courtesy of Emily Jendzejec.
Graduate students make pilgrimage to Vatican for global Synod
Student holds candle vigil in support of sexual assault survivors on Oct. 21, 2024.
Illuminating the Darkness
Courtesy of Vanessa Saunders
Professor releases feminist dystopian novel
Kevin Rabalais takes pictures with his students by swans in their travel writing and photography class in Galway, Ireland summer of 2023.
Dr. Rabalais journeys with students
Satanic Panic of Buddig Hall
Satanic Panic of Buddig Hall
More in Showcase
Shocking Win
Shocking Win
Taylor Swift reveals purple bodysuit that she described as "very New Orleans" on her third performance in the city on Oct. 27, 2024. Her New Orleans stop was the second to last U.S. show on the tour.
Taylor Swift brings magic to New Orleans
SOUL volunteer Anna Hernandez works hard shoveling dirt in Mid-City on Jan. 20, 2023. SOUL has made strides to reforest New Orleans.
SOUL NOLA celebrates planting its 10,000th tree
"Dix on South Rampart." Courtesy of Christine Harvey.
"Picturing Blackness": Photo gallery honors New Orleans photographer
Private investment specialist Will Harrison analyzes data of unemployment and economy trends in his office at Merril Lynch of Sept. 30.
City struggles with unemployment, savings
Sophomore forward Alissa O’Dell stands on the baseline during a free throw in an exhibition match vs. Tulane University in the Den on Nov. 2, 2024 in New Orleans, La.
Loyola hosts Tulane for first time since 1972