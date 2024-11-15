Students win scholarships with side hustles

Farah Wells, Program Coordinator for the Center for Entrepreneurship and Community Development holds a reptile from breeding business Katamaran Reptile Ranch by Kat Lee. Courtesy of Sam McCabe.

The Side Hustle Expo, organized by Loyola’s School of Business, gives Loyola students an opportunity to showcase their skills and businesses for a chance to win scholarships and sell their products and services.

The expo gave students the chance to “show the campus community how entrepreneurial Loyola can be,” said Sam McCabe, director of the center for entrepreneurship and career development.

Students from all majors and minors were welcomed to participate. Popular and commercial music senior Treniti Anderson participated in the expo as the owner of his photography businesses, Flashing Lights by Treniti.

“I really think it’s a good way for people to get exposure to business professionals and a good opportunity for people to display what they do,” he said.

Finalist prizes include a first place $2,000 scholarship, and two runner ups earn $250 scholarship. Winners are determined by a judge panel made up of alumni and entrepreneur faculty.

Judge Marenie Demorriac, owner of Demmoriac Financial Planning, said there are several components to the judging process.

“[The process includes] everything from their business model to how they are marketing their business, their twelve month plan, how they want to grow their business, what they are going to use the money for and how it would be helpful for their business,” Marenie said.

First place winner Kat Lee won with reptile breeding business Katamaran Reptile Ranch. Runners-up were business freshman Leila Santana with nail business Glam by Leila and design sophomore Sophia Firdausi with creative collective Riot Productions.

Attendees could vote for their favorite side hustle in the People’s Choice award. This year’s People’s Choice award went to Aaron McFadden with production company Yung Senju.

“We’re always trying to utilize as much of our funds as we can to support all stages of student entrepreneurs here on campus in a variety of ways,” said McCabe.

Business ideas ranged from physical goods like handmade soap to music producing services and even reptile breeding.

“I think they’re all unique in different ways. I love them all,” Santana said.