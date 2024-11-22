Loyola theater art’s latest production follows the downfalls and tribulations of seven Black women in the 1970s, told through dance and poetic monologues.

Dance instructor Kai Knight directed “for coloured girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf,” shown in Loyola’s Marquette Theater.

Theater arts majors Justice Mosley and Yalani Warren said costuming and makeup were important parts of bringing the adaptation to life.

Senior Justice Mosley said she was excited for the department to put on the play after seeing it in Chicago. This time, she took the role of hair and makeup designer.

“I loved that I was able to work with all of these actors. The makeup design didn’t have to be incredibly elaborate, but I loved getting to play with color in all of their hair,” said Mosley.

Warren, resident photographer for the Loyno Costume Shop, used her experience within the costume shop to take on her largest role yet as costume designer on the production. Although Warren said that costuming took many long days and nights, she felt fulfilled by creating hand-stitched, original pieces for the play.

“I knew that if I was going to do this, I was going to do it right and put 110% of myself into every design,” Warren said. “This was an entirely built show. This means that I patterned, cut, and stitched everything from scratch.”

Warren said that she did not take on the role lightly but found solace in the assistance of her fellow costume designers and cast members. She said that “for coloured girls” was a riveting story about Black sisterhood and healing, so stitching the costumes gave Warren a pride that she had no words to describe with.

“When the lights go up and the talented performers bring life to not only the story but the costumes, it makes it all worth it,” said Warren.