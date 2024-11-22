The artists behind Loyno Costume Shop stay busy capturing and creating campus fashion through their many projects.

The production team is known for showcasing student style on Instagram. The costume shop also hosts an annual costume BOOtique Sale and makes costumes for each theater production.

Three years ago, psychology and theater student Adele Colson created @loynocostumeshop to spread the word of the hard work crafted within the costume shop. Colson wanted to grow the page into a center of community to represent Loyola’s expressive fashion.

“Everyone loved seeing their outfits and their friends featured and would repost the content, which organically grew our @loynocostumeshop community base,” said Colson.

Colson advocates for sustainability through costume design.

“The costume shop is constantly designing new and unique looks with pre-loved pieces, and I think that it plays a role in the conversation surrounding fashion in our community,” said Colson.

Now a Loyola law student, Colson views herself as a continuous mentor for the newest members of the costume shop, especially for her costume shop successor, senior theater arts major Justice Mosley. Mosley organized the most recent BOOtique Sale and runs @loynocostumeshop alongside other costume designers within the theater arts department. The designers transform existing materials into hand-sewn costumes to sell to the student body at the BOOtique Sale.

Mosley said she embraces the art of getting to know a person, even a stranger, through their fashion.

“I love seeing people’s outfits everyday because I feel like I can get to know them a little bit without even having a conversation,” Mosley said. “We love to showcase this creativity on @loynocostumeshop with our fit checks!”

In between events, the costume shop designs original costumes for productions within Loyola’s theater arts department.

The Loyno Costume Shop and its Instagram feed changed the game for fashion and sustainability around campus. The organization introduces long-lasting, environment-friendly clothing to Loyola, while also sharing the most fashionable clothing on campus from our very own students.

According to Mosley, the costume shop would not be possible without the backing of resident costume designer and Loyola alum Kaci Thomassie. Mosley holds Thomassie’s advice to heart when it comes to her designs and craftsmanship.

“Our costume director, Kaci Thomassie, has always told us you can have two of these three in fashion: fast, good quality, cheap. In order to make good quality garments, you can’t sacrifice human rights or production speed,” said Mosley.

Thomassie puts time and care into the costumes crafted alongside work-study students in the department, Mosley said. Colson said Thomassie teaches students how to make their own patterns and how to develop their own sense of work ethic within the world of fashion.

“She is a jack of all trades; her work ethic, drive, and talent inspire her students on a daily basis and makes the costume department the best place to work,” Colson said.

No matter the project, @loynocostumeshop aims to display creativity at Loyola and promote sustainable fashion, Colson said.

“Loyno Costume Shop is proof that we can be both fashionable and sustainable and how we can impact the fashion industry by the brands we buy from. We can shop in ways that are a slay to we fashionistas and our mother earth,” said Colson.