Fall Fete: Music and comms students go all out for orgs

Gallery • 5 Photos Stone Manning Trenton Watts tables for the Music Therapy Student Association at Fall Fete.

Students gathered for this year’s Fall Fête, an event highlighting the wide variety of clubs and organizations housed in the School of Music and Media. Tables were lined up with representatives from groups including Public Relations Student Society of America, Film Club, Howl Radio, and many others eager to inform students. The event helped students get a chance to learn about opportunities to get involved and make the most of campus life. With a strong turnout and lively conversations, Fall Fête proved to be both an informative and engaging event.