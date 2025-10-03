Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Categories:

Fall Fete: Music and comms students go all out for orgs

Stone Manning
October 3, 2025
Stone Manning
Elise Beck, Mary Ella Hastings, Alana Frank, Alyssa Jones, Dessadra Tezeno, and Kennedy James at their SPJ and NABJ tables at Fall Fete.
fave1-2
Stone Manning
Trenton Watts tables for the Music Therapy Student Association at Fall Fete.

Students gathered for this year’s Fall Fête, an event highlighting the wide variety of clubs and organizations housed in the School of Music and Media. Tables were lined up with representatives from groups including Public Relations Student Society of America, Film Club, Howl Radio, and many others eager to inform students. The event helped students get a chance to learn about opportunities to get involved and make the most of campus life. With a strong turnout and lively conversations, Fall Fête proved to be both an informative and engaging event.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Campus News
Adrianna Escobar sets up her Instagram account on the new school feature.
New Instagram school bio feature
Left to right: Damian Ch, Natalia Ruiz, Hannah Mebarak, and Alan Ch decorate their piñatas at the UPB piñata decorating event.
Student organizations highlight Hispanic Heritage Month
Journey to Justice tour comes to Loyola’s campus
Kristen Goodly and Mimi Ryall stand with The Kendall Collective, a tree sculpture made to honor Kendall Daigle. Goodly and Ryall are a part of the petition to name the area around it Kendall Court.
Petition for Kendall Daigle memorial submitted to Cole
College of Music and Media welcomes new staff
Three people holding letters for Attorney General's Office calling for new changes to three organizations on campus. These three orgs include Black Student Union, Women's Resource Center, and Multiple Cultural center.
University reviews student space names after federal guidance
More in Features
Trey McBride and Justin Reid walking and talking after the game. Sept.7, 2025
From the sideline: Loyola student joins Saints game day crew
Todd performs at the Filmore on Thursday, September 25.
REVIEW: Malcom Todd closes out quirky tour at the Filmore
OPINION: A Not-So Teenage Dream: drug issues in the status quo
OPINION: A Not-So Teenage Dream: drug issues in the status quo
OPINION: Pet Stamps: the social impact of pet relinquishment
OPINION: Pet Stamps: the social impact of pet relinquishment
EDITORIAL: Why do we not have a land acknowledgement at Loyola?
EDITORIAL: Why do we not have a land acknowledgement at Loyola?
Graphic courtesy of Crescent City Sounds
Crescent City Sounds seeks to preserve a local sound
More in News
LRAP introduces Student Loan Insurance
Graphic by Irene Herrerra-Wanke
Nurse capitation grant promotes future nurses in state
Loyola University New Orleans total cost versus financial aid awards, 2014-15 through 2023-24.
Scholarship universe: bridging the financial gap
Loyola Univeristy President Xavier Cole offers words of encouragement to up and coming entrepeneurs at the annual Launch U event on Sept. 11, 2025. The event is aimed to give money to new businesses within the Loyola community.
LaunchU accelerates small business success
Group picture of new club members of NAHJ.
Loyola opens Louisiana's first NAHJ Chapter
Left to right: Olivia Bakion, Katie Buc, and Emily Schaht get in four feet deep water to remove water hyacinths. SEA collaborated with Glass Half Full to remove these plants from their site.
SEA volunteers with Glass Half Full at new site