Follow actress Amani Weary through the opening night of “Ghost Quartet”

Amani Weary’s life appears dazzling as she stands in the center of the stage, the spotlight trailing behind her. The sophomore musical theatre major let me shadow her during the opening night of Loyola’s first musical of the semester, Ghost Quartet.

Weary’s day started with a live performance at WWL, a local news affiliate where the cast performed “Prayers”, the third track in the show. Weary wasn’t intimidated by performing on live TV.

“I think we were all a little nervous, but I mean it’s no different than just performing a normal show. We just went, sang our song, did our thing, smiled and waved, and it was fun. It was a really great experience for us as well because we got to do something a lot of us haven’t experienced before,” Weary said.

The cast then went to Cafe Du Monde in City Park, and walked around the outside of New Orleans Museum of Art while singing.

“We’re true theater kids,” performer Katherine De Buys jokes.

When I arrive at the costume shop on the 6th floor of Monroe hall, Weary already has her hair done in a half up half down style, and her makeup consists of mascara and a nude lip combo.

“Normally my hair is in a huge afro. Today it’s not – that’s interesting!” The actress said. Weary’s first task is to change into her “Dave/Amani” costume (each actor plays themselves as well as character in the show),which consists of a white button up and caramel colored pants. Even though we are backstage, I notice she shifts into performance mode when she puts on her costume.

Weary explains that costumes are a crucial part of this show for her.

“The cool things about the costumes throughout the show are that we will add pieces and props to our character to represent who we are at that moment,“ Weary said.

She went on to explain how her specific costume matters to her. Amani plays the role of herself in the show as well as a character named Dave, and another named Edgar.

“My base character is Amani, storyteller Amani. But I also am Edgar, who is a father. So I put on a vest for Edgar, or, I am the astronomer, so I don’t have the vest on but I have a pair of glasses that show I’m that person now,” Weary explains. “Throughout the show we’re switching out our costumes, showing who we are by what we’re wearing.”

Weary notes that actors are not allowed to eat while in costume to refrain from damaging or staining it before the show, and they must only change into their costume shoes (special dance heels) when they arrive backstage, so they don’t get dirty outside.

Weary then warms up her vocals by singing notes and tongue twisters, like “the lips, the teeth, the tip of the tongue” as she matches the pitch of the piano. She follows this with some light stretching.

Weary explains that the show has two casts. One is called the spirits, and the other is called the spectres, with the casts performing on alternating nights.

“I think it’s part because it’s only a four person show, and so since we have so many people that need to come out for the show and many people auditioning it’s best to do a double cast, since it’s only four people,” Weary said regarding the show’s decision to double cast.

“Also, part of our curriculum as theater majors is, you have to do a show. And so we have to give equal opportunity and then enough opportunity for people to be involved in shows.” Plus, she adds, “It’s two different casts, two different vibes.”

Weary describes the details of the casting process. “When we were doing the double casting, we went in and they put us into groups for call backs and we just sang in those separate groups, and so they thought these voices would sound together.”

Before she steps on stage, Weary puts on her character shoes, readying herself to transport the audience into the 90-minute performance of “Ghost Quartet”. The actress notes that she doesn’t get stage fright anymore.

“I’ve been doing theater since I was four. I mean, I love being in front of people. Honestly, I prefer to perform in front of people then not,” Weary said.

The acting approach of switching in and out of character makes the play feel laid back, and the transition on stage from Weary to Edgar to Dave is clear based on clothing, vocal changes, and body language.

The songs “Four Friends” and “Any Kind of Dead Person” encourage audience participation. In “Four Friends” the cast passes out different kinds of whiskey (it’s actually sweet tea) to the audience. In “Any Kind of Dead Person” the cast hands out tambourines and shakers.

Observing how Weaver and cast members interacted with the audience was entertaining. The audience’s facial expressions shifted from curious and attentive to smiling and shocked.

The opening show ended with a standing ovation, and Weary went offstage to change out of her costume before greeting the audience. She concluded her night by going to a waffle house with friends, enjoying a celebratory meal of chocolate chip waffles.

Weary’s dedication to theatre remains beyond the final bow.

“At the end of a long day and classes and all these things, going to rehearsal, (even if it’s a three hour rehearsal five days a week!) fills my cup. I’m around people that I love. I’m singing, I’m dancing, I’m acting. I love it…We’re still working (though it should be noted the performers don’t get paid) but like it’s something that we love,” Weary says.

From auditions, to rehearsals, and the final performances, her commitment shows that ample preparation makes a performance look effortless. Ghost Quartet closes on Sunday the 26th, and tickets can be purchased online or at the door.