Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

By the numbers: Loyola athletics at a glance

Keri Smith, assistant sports editor
November 6, 2025
Loyola’s cheer team perform on the sidelines during a home game. Photo courtesy of Abigail Smith/ Loyola New Orleans Athletics

As the fall season continues to unfold, Loyola’s athletic teams are posting promising numbers across multiple sports. With balanced scoring in basketball, dominant net play in volleyball, and steady progress in cross country, the Wolf pack continues to make their presence felt both on the court and in competition.

Women’s Basketball

The women’s team has a record of 1-1 overall. They have been averaging 79.0 for Loyola vs. 79.5 for opponents per game. Their field goal percentage is Loyola .461 vs Opponents .404. The  3-point percentage is Loyola .233 vs opponents .292. Their average rebounds per game is Loyola 43.5 vs Opponents 42.0 and with an assist/turnover ratio of Loyola 0.4 vs Opponents 0.9. 

Men’s Basketball

The men’s team has a record of 2-1 so far with their points per game average being 86.0 for Loyola vs 77.3 for opponents. They have an average field goal percentage of Loyola .404 vs Opponents .402. The men’s 3-point percentage is Loyola .299 vs opponents .281. The rebounds per game is Loyola 51.7 vs opponents 40.3, and with an assist/turnover ratio of Loyola 1.1 vs opponents 1.0. 

Women’s Volleyball

The volleyball team has a record of 22-8 overall, 10-4 in conference play. They have an attack total of 1,276 kills vs 1,040 for opponents; .217 hitting percentage vs .116 for opponents. Their aces/serve average is 263 aces vs 164 for opponents; 2.5 aces per set vs 1.6. They have a digs (defense) total of 1,565 digs vs 1,527 for opponents; 14.9 digs per set vs 14.5

Men’s Cross Country

The Men’s and Women’s XC program is active this fall and participates in multiple invitational meets. At one meet, the team placed mid-pack in a competitive field, with the top finisher clocking ~24:06 for the 8K. 

