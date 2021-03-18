Junior and senior Ignatian Scholars to have option to live off-campus

Holy Name of Jesus Church peaks out over Palm Court last year. Ignatian scholars with junior or senior standing can now receiving their housing scholarships as stipends.

Residential life announced Thursday that it is lifting a residency requirement for junior and senior Ignatian scholars on Loyola’s campus.

Ignatian Scholars are students with a four-year full tuition as well as a housing scholarship for on-campus housing. For the 2020-2021 school year, Loyola had asked juniors and seniors with the scholarship to move off campus, providing these students with a stipend to cover their off-campus housing. Now, that exception is becoming permanent policy. Any upperclassmen with the scholarship who wish to live off campus will get the equivalent of their housing scholarship as a stipend.

Earlier this month, the university told all Ignatian Scholars they would have to move back on campus, leading to frustration among many upperclassmen with the scholarship, before reversing their decision.

Those with freshman or sophomore standing are still required to live in on-campus housing per the university’s residency requirement.

Residential life encouraged Ignatian Scholars to reach out to Loyola’s director of financial aid as the university looks toward the fall 2021 semester.

“We hope this decision allows you more flexibility as you consider your housing options for the remainder of your Loyola education,” said Chris Rice, director of residential life.