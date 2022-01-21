Loyola announces return to in-person classes on January 31

After starting the spring semester virtually, in-person classes will resume for all colleges of Loyola University on Jan. 31. In the last two weeks of the fall semester, the omicron variant caused COVID-19 cases to spike on Loyola’s campus.

President Tania Tetlow announced in an email on Jan. 21 that students must submit a negative COVID-19 test and proof of a COVID-19 booster shot, if they are eligible, before returning to residence halls, in-person classes and participating in any on-campus activities. Students and faculty should upload their COVID-19 information to Loyola’s Public Health Portal before returning to campus. The Orleans Room will reopen for dine-in service in addition to its to-go options.