Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
1
The Capitol is seen as Congress resumes following a long break and the midterm elections, in Washington, early Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. Iowas lawmakers vetoed a bill that would remove gender identity from the states civil rights.

A majority-Black district has been redrawn into six districts

2
Students attend vigil for Palestine on Jan. 29.

Vigil for Palestine met with university resistance

3
Photo illustration

Broadway residents voice concern over attempted carjacking

4
REVIEW: Take a chance on Percy Jackson & the Olympians

REVIEW: Take a chance on "Percy Jackson & the Olympians"

5
Robert Gnuse teaches a class on Jesus Christ on Jan. 30.

Professor receives Dux Academicus for 44 years of service

Persistent water supply issues continue to affect students

Ava Acharya, Staff Writer
February 23, 2024
Persistent+water+supply+issues+continue+to+affect+students
Sophia Renzi

Areas of Uptown have been plagued by a number of water supply issues, including boil water advisories and service shutoffs.

And, these shutoffs come without prior warning or timeline for when service might continue, according to biology junior Meghan Williamson.

She said these shutoffs impact her daily routine, as she is unable to shower or cook without water.

In early January, New Orleans’ Sewerage and Water Board began the process of replacing several 100-plus year old drinkable water pipes.

According to the Sewerage and Water Board’s website, the S. Claiborne Avenue Transition Main Project is a necessary step in their 2022-2027 strategic plan.

A key aspect of this plan deals with updating city infrastructure in order to ensure efficiency and sustainability within the New Orleans water system.

Construction is expected to complete in 2024, and with it, traffic and service interruptions are also expected to conclude, according to the SWBNO website.

In the meantime, Loyola and its surrounding community are faced with the consequences of this construction project.

However, Williamson noted a lack of support and resources offered by Loyola.

She added that these shutoffs often last up to six hours, during which she and her roommates are either without water or reliant on close friends.

“I would appreciate a little bit of something from Loyola,” she said. “Even just them saying ‘we understand that these students are being affected,’ and maybe offering water to students.”

While she is grateful to have close friends to rely on, Williamson added that this is her only option, and she finds the situation frustrating and taxing.

Loyola’s Department of Student Affairs did not provide a response in time for publication.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Showcase
An illustration of a phone with error messages and the Wi-Fi symbol.
Cell phone networks out nationwide
REVIEW: Take a chance on Percy Jackson & the Olympians
REVIEW: Take a chance on "Percy Jackson & the Olympians"
Black student organizations aim to support BIPOC communities
Black student organizations aim to support BIPOC communities
Design junior Tanesha Taylor looks at progress pride flag.
BLACK, QUEER, AND HERE
Celebrating the Black culture and history within Mardi Gras
Celebrating the Black culture and history within Mardi Gras
Black musicians find their voices at Loyola
Black musicians find their voices at Loyola
More in Worldview
vaccine
New Orleans ranks 4th highest for STD rates
Photo Illustration
French Truck employees unionize for safer workplace at Chartres St. location
Photo Illustration
COVID-19 on the rise as students return from winter break
“Cribs,” containers made from plywood, hold the trees away from the shoreline to break the incoming waves near Lafitte, Louisiana. Sea otters returning to the marshlands of California has slowed the rate of erosion.
Otters saving the California marsh
The Capitol is seen as Congress resumes following a long break and the midterm elections, in Washington, early Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. Iowas lawmakers vetoed a bill that would remove gender identity from the states civil rights.
Iowa vetoes removing gender identity from civil rights law
Argentina's new president brings change
About the Contributor
Ava Acharya, Senior Staff Writer
Ava Acharya is a senior majoring in mass communication with a concentration in journalism. Ava is currently The Maroon’s senior staff writer, and hopes to pursue journalism professionally after graduation.

The Maroon

Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
The Maroon • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Maroon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *