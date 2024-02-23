Persistent+water+supply+issues+continue+to+affect+students

Areas of Uptown have been plagued by a number of water supply issues, including boil water advisories and service shutoffs.

And, these shutoffs come without prior warning or timeline for when service might continue, according to biology junior Meghan Williamson.

She said these shutoffs impact her daily routine, as she is unable to shower or cook without water.

In early January, New Orleans’ Sewerage and Water Board began the process of replacing several 100-plus year old drinkable water pipes.

According to the Sewerage and Water Board’s website, the S. Claiborne Avenue Transition Main Project is a necessary step in their 2022-2027 strategic plan.

A key aspect of this plan deals with updating city infrastructure in order to ensure efficiency and sustainability within the New Orleans water system.

Construction is expected to complete in 2024, and with it, traffic and service interruptions are also expected to conclude, according to the SWBNO website.

In the meantime, Loyola and its surrounding community are faced with the consequences of this construction project.

However, Williamson noted a lack of support and resources offered by Loyola.

She added that these shutoffs often last up to six hours, during which she and her roommates are either without water or reliant on close friends.

“I would appreciate a little bit of something from Loyola,” she said. “Even just them saying ‘we understand that these students are being affected,’ and maybe offering water to students.”

While she is grateful to have close friends to rely on, Williamson added that this is her only option, and she finds the situation frustrating and taxing.

Loyola’s Department of Student Affairs did not provide a response in time for publication.