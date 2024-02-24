Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
1
Ice coats vehicle in Bismarck, N.D., on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023.

Record-breaking cold has gripping effects on the country

2
The Capitol is seen as Congress resumes following a long break and the midterm elections, in Washington, early Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. Iowas lawmakers vetoed a bill that would remove gender identity from the states civil rights.

A majority-Black district has been redrawn into six districts

3
REVIEW: Take a chance on Percy Jackson & the Olympians

REVIEW: Take a chance on "Percy Jackson & the Olympians"

4
Students attend vigil for Palestine on Jan. 29.

Vigil for Palestine met with university resistance

5
Photo illustration

Broadway residents voice concern over attempted carjacking

Loyola celebrates Black excellence with award ceremony

Kloe Witt and Pharrell Every
February 24, 2024

Loyola’s chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People hosted a Black excellence ceremony where they honored Black  community members at Loyola for their achievements throughout the academic year.

The winners of the Feb. 23 ceremony are below:

Changemaker

  • Makayla Williams

Musician on the Rise

  • Jordan Bush

Singer on the Rise

  • Kennadi Rose

Lyricist on the Rise

  • Aniya Teno

Dance and Theatre Arts Award

  • Jaylin Darby

Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics Award

  • Liana Tarte

Griot of the Year

  • Morgan Love

Visual Artist of the Year

  • Jamilah Lecesne

National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Advancement of Excellence Award

  • Akilah Toney
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Academic
Photo illustration
Students take issue with new graduation guidelines
Black musicians find their voices at Loyola
Black musicians find their voices at Loyola
Gris opens for G-Eazy at the Orpheum theater. G-Eazy, an Oakland-based rapper, is a Loyola University New Orleans alumni.
Black alumni represent Loyola well
Sidney Holmes sitting at her Editor-in-Chief desk for the last time. Sidney one of The Maroons female Black editors-in-chief.
Black women sow seeds of support at student newspaper
Sheryl Haydel, the new director for the School of Communication and Design, talks with public relations professor Cathy Rogers during the open house on Aug. 19, 2021. Haydel is taking on the role following the departure of the schools former director Sonya Duhé.
Loyola's Black faculty lead with excellence
A glimpse of Black history at Loyola
A glimpse of Black history at Loyola
More in Briefs
vaccine
New Orleans ranks 4th highest for STD rates
An illustration of a phone with error messages and the Wi-Fi symbol.
Cell phone networks out nationwide
A person wears a sticker on their chest which reads Students (heart) dining staff, Union Yes!
Loyola-Sodexo union granted higher wages
Marquette Hall stands tall on Loyolas campus at the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year. Photo credit: Alexandria Whitten
Application open for director of university honors program
Sodexo worker serves student in the Orleans Room.
Loyola dining to host dumpling demonstration
“Cribs,” containers made from plywood, hold the trees away from the shoreline to break the incoming waves near Lafitte, Louisiana. Sea otters returning to the marshlands of California has slowed the rate of erosion.
Otters saving the California marsh
More in News
Courtesy of Leopoldo Tablante
Loyola French club set to relaunch
Environmental program educational garden on Feb. 19.
SGA plants seeds for community garden
Julia Bueno and Taylor Pittman discuss 2024 Bateman campaign on Feb. 20. 2024.
Bateman team aims to bridge cultural gaps on campus
A sign reads, This register accepts Wolf Bucks. at Tulane University. Loyola students are often unsure which locations at the neighboring university accepts Wolf Bucks.
A guide to dining at Loyola and Tulane
Black student organizations aim to support BIPOC communities
Black student organizations aim to support BIPOC communities
Chemistry senior Tori Johnson points to a periodic table.Johnson is starting a club for Black STEM students at Loyola.
Chemistry students cultivate space for Black students in STEM
About the Contributors
Kloe Witt, Managing Editor for Digital
Kloe Witt currently serves as The Maroon's Managing Editor for Digital. Kloe is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and environmental studies, though is interested in pursuing a career in media services for recreational therapy camps. In their free time, Kloe is usually watching Criminal Minds, listening to Taylor Swift, or reading new books. Kloe can be reached [email protected].
Pharrell Every, Senior Staff Writer
Pharrell Every currently serves as The Maroon’s Senior Staff Writer. Pharrell is a freshman English major with a concentration in literature, upon graduation he plans to establish a career in secondary education. In his free time he enjoys listening to music and reading books/articles. Pharrell can be reached at [email protected]
Domonique Tolliver, Managing Editor for Digital
Domonique Tolliver is currently the Managing Editor for Digital. She was previously The Maroon's Life & Times Assistant Editor, Worldview Editor and Audience Engagement Manager. She is a Mass Communication major with a concentration in Journalism and a minor in Women's Studies. Domonique works as a freelance journalist and her writing has been featured in Gambit Weekly, Very Local New Orleans, the NOLA Messenger and the Society of Professional Journalists. She is also the Social Media Coordinator for Loyola's chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists. Domonique has received accolades from the New Orleans Press Club, Louisiana Press Association and Catholic Media Association. She is a born and raised New Orleanian that enjoys traveling and yoga. She can be contacted at and @domtollivernews on Twitter and Instagram.

The Maroon

Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
The Maroon • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Maroon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *