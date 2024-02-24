Loyola celebrates Black excellence with award ceremony

Loyola’s chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People hosted a Black excellence ceremony where they honored Black community members at Loyola for their achievements throughout the academic year.
The winners of the Feb. 23 ceremony are below:
Changemaker
- Makayla Williams
Musician on the Rise
- Jordan Bush
Singer on the Rise
- Kennadi Rose
Lyricist on the Rise
- Aniya Teno
Dance and Theatre Arts Award
- Jaylin Darby
Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics Award
- Liana Tarte
Griot of the Year
- Morgan Love
Visual Artist of the Year
- Jamilah Lecesne
National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Advancement of Excellence Award
- Akilah Toney