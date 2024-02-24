Loyola celebrates Black excellence with award ceremony

Loyola’s chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People hosted a Black excellence ceremony where they honored Black community members at Loyola for their achievements throughout the academic year.

The winners of the Feb. 23 ceremony are below:

Changemaker

Makayla Williams

Musician on the Rise

Jordan Bush

Singer on the Rise

Kennadi Rose

Lyricist on the Rise

Aniya Teno

Dance and Theatre Arts Award

Jaylin Darby

Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics Award

Liana Tarte

Griot of the Year

Morgan Love

Visual Artist of the Year

Jamilah Lecesne

National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Advancement of Excellence Award