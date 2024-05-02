Car safety service offered on campus

Aaron Covin A car in front of Loyola University.

LUPD is offering a service called “Check My Ride” on Friday, May 3 for students driving back long distances when the semester ends, according to Patrick Martin, lieutenant of investigations and crime prevention. The service includes car safety inspections and information about car maintenance.

The service will take place on the first floor of the West Road Garage from 9:00-11:00 a.m. and again from 2:00-5:00 a.m.

“Loyola is an institution of higher learning, events like this give us an opportunity to share a piece of knowledge with students that they won’t get in a traditional classroom but can be used in day to day life,” Martin said.

LUPD is offering to help students with insurance, licensing issues, and connecting with maintenance professionals.

“It’s free and could be really helpful since my car is very very old,” freshman Bel Loredo said. ”I only discovered this was a resource recently, but I’m definitely going to utilize it now that I know.”