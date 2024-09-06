Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

SGA shares budget updates

Violet Bucaro, News Director
September 6, 2024
  • The Homecoming budget has decreased because they are preparing for less students this semester.
  • The homecoming chair stipend was increased by $200 last year to match the increase in the cabinet compensation.
  • The Equity and Inclusion Initiatives budget has been increased in order to financially support more DEI programming. The DEI has also begun developing a relationship with the new Director of Multicultural Affairs
  • Over the last 4 years, the total budget has decreased by nearly $30,000
  • $119,093.00 (2024) $127,600.00 $133,987.00 $147,997.00
  • Students can expect another merch drop this semester.
  • The University Programming Board was decreased this year due to having a smaller student population to prepare for and less big events.
  • Wolf Pack Wednesdays have been reduced to every other Wednesday, so there is less money allocated since the frequency has been reduced. Last year, UPB carried out an inauguration event for the new President along with Sneaux. This year UPB will be hosting Sneaux, and SGA has added an allocation type for Sneaux to increase student organization participation.

About the Contributor
Violet Bucaro
Violet Bucaro, News Director