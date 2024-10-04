Pope Francis offers wisdom to President Cole

As students wrapped up their summer and settled back on campus, President Xavier Cole had his own story to tell about his summer: the chance to meet Pope Francis.

Cole and his wife Susanne DeBerry Cole went to Rome for a seminar with the Association of Catholic Colleges and Universities along with other Jesuit University presidents.

“We thought we’d just see him for a few minutes, but we found out when we got [to the basilica] that we were going to have almost close to an hour,” Cole said.

Cole said the experience fostered conversation between academic leaders.

“Our job as educators is to help our students understand context, to be informed about the issues, about the conversations for us to build spaces for conversations,” Cole said. “Where we can hear each other and talk through our differences, but also find some common ground because we are a community and we need to be in community.”

Members of the group had the opportunity to ask the Pope a question. Cole asked him what guidance he has for leaders in Catholic higher education to address the issues in Gaza and how universities can create spaces of trust for authentic conversations that don’t end in anger. According to Cole, the Pope responded with a thoughtful 15-minute response, mentioning that he has a daily scheduled call with the provincial in Gaza who represents the Jesuits there. Cole said the Pope stated the call is part of his efforts to offer support, clarity, and a sense of peace regarding the situation, with the hope of ending the war. Cole said the work is difficult; it was never meant to be easy.

As Cole’s time asking questions with the Pope came to an end, the Pope closed their meeting with something that Cole said made him emotional.

“He did something completely unexpected, he said, ‘Well, I know our time is coming to a close. Would you like to pray the Our Father together?’”

Cole said his heart was struck by this simple question.

“I just cried through the whole thing. I prayed, and I was able to get most of the words out, but the scope of the moment just overtook me,” Cole said.

In this moment, Cole said, he thought about his late mother and how important it was for everyone to come together and pray one of the most powerful prayers.

“Having my faith affirmed in this way,” he said, “the impact of that is my connection to my own faith, my connection to the Catholic Church, to the Catholic global Church, to all the people who are in the room, and my connection to just humanity.”

Cole recognized how meaningful it was to share that moment with not only other university leaders but with the Pope himself.

Cole has reflected on how he has led Loyola so far and said he wants to bring more solutions to any tensions on campus.

“There was the benefit of what I think religion is all about. Bringing people together, helping us see commonalities, help us make choices that are person centered and God center their base in love and not hate, just very basic things about treating the other well,” Cole said.

While working to maintain campus tension regarding the war, Cole said he found peace standing in the room with the Pope.

“There were no fights, there was no war, in that moment, there were no arguments,” Cole said.

Cole said he felt connected to the Pope and had found clarity.

“There were no protests there, there wasn’t accession. It was just people who were looking to be inspired and looking to be led by, you know, God. Good. And love.”

The university president also mentioned that he spoke about Gaza and war with the Pope.

“Many world conflicts are still present, not only what is happening in Gaza and Israel, but in Sudan, Ukraine, Haiti, and much more that we don’t hear enough about in the news,” Cole said.

After his experience with the Pope, Cole hones in on spreading awareness about worldwide issues with students. He said he strives to put the university’s best intentions forward.

“Part of my solution as a leader of a university is making sure our faculty and staff are putting you guys in the best intellectual position to understand what’s happening and then be able to posit a solution,” Cole said.

Cole said he plans to invite more guest speakers on campus to talk to students about lifestyle topics inside and outside of school life.

Another goal Cole said he has for Loyola is to create a space that provides a balance and has ground rules so students can discuss opinions with each other and listen to other people’s perspectives.

Cole prompts students to consider how to incorporate faith and Catholic values when facing conflict between our students.

“I think we need to really focus more on talking about Loyola as a joined community, that there are many more things that bind us than set us apart,” Cole said.