Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Categories:

Rescue shelter addresses overcrowding

Eloise Pickering, Managing Editor
November 1, 2024
Eloise Pickering
Loyola student pets dog while volunteering for Zeus’ Rescue as dog walkers.

Ten years ago, one New Orleans woman built a no-kill animal rescue shelter from the ground up with the goal of eliminating pet homelessness and euthanasia due to overcrowding at local municipal shelters.

That goal has transformed into Zeus’ Rescues, a non-profit organization that houses 60 dogs and dozens of cats, keeping them safe and off the streets of New Orleans. Zeus’ Rescues is located in Uptown New Orleans on the corner of Freret Street and Napoleon Avenue. Started by Michelle Cheramie in 2014, Zeus’ Rescues addresses the local need for pet rescue and affordable care for dogs and cats.

“We’re just any and all things rescue,” Sydney Victoria-Michel, a staff member, said.

Eloise Pickering

Zeus’ Rescues is a no-kill, private shelter, meaning that they get to choose which dogs or cats they take in from municipal shelters. According to Cheramie, founder and executive director of Zeus’ Rescues, municipal shelters have to take in all animals dropped off, which leads to issues of overcrowding. In order to make space for incoming rescues and surrenders, municipal shelters often have to euthanize.

“So where we come in is that we’ll come in when we have open kennels and … load up our transport van and bring them to our program where we’re no-kill, and we can find them homes,” Cheramie said.

According to Victoria-Michel, the initial community need for animal shelters originates with a lack of affordable resources for pet care. People often surrender their animals when a vetting need occurs and they can’t afford it, or when life-altering events happen such as the loss of a job or housing when they can no longer financially take care of an animal.

“The bigger need happens before the dogs even come into our care, getting dogs spayed and neutered, making sure that there’s follow through with that, and just allowing people of all incomes and all backgrounds to be able to keep their pets,” Victoria-Michel said.

Additionally, Zeus’ Rescues is always looking for new volunteers.

One of the volunteer programs that Zeus’ Rescues offers is dog walking. Through this program, community members receive a dog for one hour that they are able to take out into the neighborhood.

“[Dog walking] is one of the best things that we have going on right now for our long term pets in care, to get them out the building and walking around the neighborhoods is just the absolute best for them,” Cheramie said.

According to Cheramie, dog walking not only provides an opportunity for the dogs to get out, it additionally allows staff members to deep clean the kennels.

Zeus’ Rescues offers an additional program where you are able to take a dog out for a day.

While socializing with dogs outside of the organization is beneficial, both Cheramie emphasized the importance of fostering for both dogs and cats.

“The main thing that we need right now are foster homes,” Cheramie said. “We just put them in your home, you provide the love and safety, and we provide everything else, and it makes them more adoptable. It frees up space in our shelter, and we can save more lives.”

According to Cheramie, Zeus’ Rescues supplies the kennel, medical care, and other necessary materials in order to care for a dog or cat without the long term responsibility or financial commitment.

“I think I was born to do this, so it feels like I’m doing what I was put on this earth to do,” Cheramie said.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Local News
New bill limits class discussions
Judicial elections are important too
Louisiana classifies abortion pills as controlled substance
Courtesy of AP
Project 2025 sets conservative agenda
Dan Bingler poses on the The Free Store floor.
Fred Hampton Free Store provides necessities in the name of solidarity
Arrested student protesters found not guilty
More in News
Student holds candle vigil in support of sexual assault survivors on Oct. 21.
Illuminating the Darkness
Professor releases feminist dystopian novel
Hurricanes compound coastal erosion woes
City prepares as election day approaches
Kevin Rabalais takes pictures with his students by swans in their travel writing and photography class in Galway, Ireland summer of 2023.
Dr. Rabalais journeys with students
Satanic Panic of Buddig Hall
Satanic Panic of Buddig Hall
More in Showcase
Sophomore forward Alissa O’Dell stands on the baseline during a free throw in an exhibition match vs. Tulane University in the Den on Nov. 2, 2024 in New Orleans, La.
Loyola hosts Tulane for first time since 1972
Junior guard Alex Hammond dribbles the ball against Southern University of New Orleans in the Den on Oct. 24, 2024. Hammond led the team in scoring on the night with 17 points.
Men's Basketball tips off 2024-25 season
Graduate Student Milan Mejia dribbles the ball against LSU in an exhibition match in Baton Rouge, La. on Oct. 29, 2024. Photo courtesy of Payton Prichard.
Loyola and LSU face off in Baton Rouge
Music industry professor and stage coordinator Jonathan McHugh and Loyola President Xavier Cole pose in front of the Passing the Torch Stage sponsored by the College of Music and Media. Cole performed music with students at the festival.
President Cole, students perform at Funk Fest
Graphic by Daniel Garces
President Cole responds to student criticism
Festival goers gather and dance around the main stage.
Funk Fest celebrates history, heritage
About the Contributor
Eloise Pickering
Eloise Pickering, Managing Editor