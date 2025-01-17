Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

Loyola goes test-optional

Myles McWilliams
January 17, 2025

Loyola’s applicants now have the choice to select if they wish to have their ACT or SAT scores considered when Loyola reviews their application for admission and merit scholarship decisions. Loyola will not require any enrolling student who did not take the SAT or ACT to take the test before attending. Loyola will only need your official high school transcript with proof of graduation, reviewing only the GPA reported on your high school transcript and will honor the weighted GPA if it is higher. If you indicate on your application you want to apply test-optional they will not consider these scores during the admission or scholarship review.

I am looking for the students and professors of Loyola’s take or opinion on Loyola going test-optional on their applications. Specifically, Juniors or Seniors who had to submit their test scores for consideration. I would also love to hear some freshmen opinions about Loyola going test-optional.

Some questions you can ask:

  • How do you feel about Loyola going test-optional on their applications?
  • Did you have to submit your scores when applying to Loyola?
  • How was the application process for you, and do you think not having to submit these scores makes the application process easier?

Professors

  • Do you think Loyola should consider test scores before deciding?
  • Do you think standardized test scores are important?
  • Do you think the ACT/SAT score reveals a lot about that student’s test skills or learning capabilities?

Contact your fellow students and professors that you know, if you need help let me know.

Here are some professors who may be willing to answer your questions:

Lisa Collins, Professor in Mass Communications and Design

  • (504)865-2012

 Professor Gregory Lee Jr, Communication and Design

Make sure when emailing them to mention that you are a writer from the Maroon and are looking to do a story explaining it in detail. Interview students and professors Monday, January 13th, if you could do it earlier that would be great! If there is any reason you can’t interview in person, you can contact the professors listed above, or any student you know by cell phone or email. Email them these questions and any other questions you might have for them to answer, If you decide to talk over the phone, just make sure to record for your story. The due date for this story is Monday night, Jan 13th. The latest would be Tuesday evening. It will be set for print on Wednesday evening after edits.

