Loyola promotes Daniel Spangler as new Chief of Police

Loyola recently promoted Daniel Spangler to Chief of Police following the retirement and death of former Chief Todd Warren. Spangler has been a part of the Loyola community for 14 years and has 24 years of experience in public safety and law enforcement. Before joining the Loyola University Police Department, he spent 12 years working for the Louisiana Department of Corrections, Division of Probation and Parole.

Over the past 14 years, Spangler has served as a police officer, shift supervisor, deputy chief, and, now, chief of police.

Spangler highlighted the new and updated camera system and software that have been implemented during his time at Loyola, along with the LUPD safety app. He also said his future goal of getting a new shuttle for campus use.

“I want to have at least one shuttle that will transport people who need ramp access so that if a student or a community member has a disability and needs assistance, they won’t have to worry about making special arrangements for different shuttles,” Spangler said.

Spangler said his time in Shreveport, Louisiana, as a probation officer was one of the most challenging situations he faced as an officer.

“I spent almost three weeks in New Orleans the day before Hurricane Katrina hit,” Spangler said. “That was probably the hardest time I had adapting. I had to leave my wife and family and come to New Orleans.”

He also said that at the time, he didn’t know much about New Orleans, and being away from home while dealing with the crisis was one of his hardest challenges.

When discussing his leadership style, Spangler describes it as lenient and democratic.

“A lot of chiefs tend to be authoritarian,” Spangler said. “I don’t like that. I have an open-door policy for officers, but also for students, faculty, and other community members.”

Spangler served under and was mentored by Warren before his death, and although he was excited about his promotion, he also felt a sense of guilt.

“Getting promoted, personally for me, was about the timing because of Warren’s passing,” Spangler said. “I was very excited about the promotion, but at the same time, it was bittersweet.”

He spoke highly of his Deputy Chief of Police, Patrick Martin, as someone he feels confident can do his job and lead by example.

“Patrick is one of those people I can give a task to and not have to worry about directing him,” Spangler said. “That’s the kind of person I like to have, someone I can be confident in while I focus on other matters.”

When discussing their working relationship, Martin praised Spangler’s work ethic.

“His dedication and commitment to the Loyola community earned him well-deserved promotions through the ranks of police officer, sergeant, deputy chief, and now chief of police,” Martin said. “His ability to balance a strong operational focus with genuine care for the community has made him an integral part of Loyola’s public safety success.”

Martin also said Spangler brings a higher level of professionalism and positivity to the department environment.

“Chief Spangler’s leadership style is rooted in setting an example, he never asks of others what he wouldn’t do himself,” Martin said.

Martin added that the transition to a new chief was important for maintaining a strong sense of community within LUPD.

“Having been mentored by former Chief Todd Warren, Chief Spangler has continued to maintain the positive and collaborative environment established during Chief Warren’s tenure,” Martin said. “The department thrives under his leadership, and his emphasis on open communication and innovation has ensured that we remain responsive to the needs of our campus community.”