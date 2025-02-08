University to give St. Charles Room ‘elegant’ look

The St. Charles Room has undergone renovations and has been closed since the start of the spring semester.

As construction finishes in certain areas on campus, like the new residence hall on Calhoun Street and the recent addition of food businesses in the Danna Center, including Smoothie King and Jimmy John’s, the Loyola community has seen the construction crew transferred to other parts of the Danna Center, including the St. Charles Room.

Kyle Gregore, director of facilities, has been working with a team of experts to help enhance the Danna Center and other facilities, improving visibility and light while enhancing the scenic view of Loyola.

Gregore said the St. Charles Room closed in December when students left for the holiday break.

He mentioned the amount of strategic planning taken and what’s changing to improve the student center.

“There are a few major things that need to take place,” Gregore said. “The overall renovation plans for the Danna Center call for an improved, direct circulation path that runs straight through the building from the Peace Quad to the Res Quad.”

By February, the path will feature new energy-efficient windows, updated lighting and visibility, and a fresh coat of paint. Construction is set to be completed by this fall.

He said the changes to the kitchen in the Orleans Room were facilitated in part through construction entrances made in the St. Charles Room.

“The renovation to the St. Charles Room will provide a more elegant, updated, and energy-efficient event space for the community,” Gregore said. “However, it is just one element of a larger project to renovate almost all of the first floor of the student center, which is such an important space on campus this year.”

The Satchmo’s Lounge is also under construction. Gregore said the construction happening in the Satchmo’s Lounge will complement the end results of the St. Charles Room and will also be ready in the fall.

Gregore said he is excited for the Loyola community to see the new details being added to the room to attract students.

“My team and I are particularly excited about the glass dividing wall and the opportunity to showcase how dramatically it will change the room’s look and feel,” Gregore said.

Gregore mentioned how respectful the Loyola community has been with the ongoing construction around campus.

“We greatly appreciate all the patience and understanding from everyone in our community as we continue to improve our campus,” he said.