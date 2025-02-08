Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus rolls through New Orleans

Violet Bucaro, Deputy News Editor
February 7, 2025

 

DSC_0158
The Krewe of Chewbacchus decorating the streets of New Orleans with colorful, galactic floats. Photos by Violet Bucaro/ The Maroon.

The Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus is a space, alien freak, UFO conspiracy, super nerd themed annual Mardi Gras walking parade that takes place in the French Quarter. 

On Saturday, February 1st, Chewbacchus hit the streets earlier than other krewes so as to be held before the Super Bowl. Their signature throws are a variety of handmade crafts, wooden doubloons, quirky stickers, and pocket shrines, according to IKoC. Chewbacchus’ lineup consisted of over 100 krewes and bands, some including Men of Black, Chew-Bake-Us, The Stank Wizards of Pomeranian (Cult of Shrek), Muppets from Space, Dungeons & Krayt Dragons, Darth Star Steppers, and more. 

According to IKoC, the krewe’s motto is simple, “Saving the galaxy, one drunken nerd at a time.” 

“Through our works, we hope to elevate all aspects of fandom and celebrate Carnival in our unique way,” according to IKoC. 

This year’s parade theme was Rise of the Superb Owl and the queen of royalty was Meghan Davis, a local artist of body painting and member of the The Vampire Council. But Chewbacchuus is not just a parade, for it is a religion and a non-profit. The Cult of Sacred Drunken Wookie regularly performs weddings and religious ceremonies, according to their website. 

Ivana Cry is in the krewe Well-Hung Speakers, the Rocky Horror shadow cast. She said the parade is a place for the quirky community to bond. 

“A great place to find and celebrate your nerdy niche with like-minded individuals,” Cry said.

About the Contributor
Violet Bucaro
Violet Bucaro, News Director