Loyola students take a stand for the right to read

At Loyola University New Orleans, advocacy isn’t just something students participate in—it’s part of who they are. From championing social justice to driving environmental and political change, Loyola students have always used their voices to stand up for what they believe in. Now, that passion is fueling a new movement: protecting libraries.

In true Loyola fashion, students have taken action through the SecondLine Library campaign. A grassroots movement created by the 2025 Public Relations Student Society of America Bateman Team to rally the campus to defend libraries against growing threats like book bans and funding cuts.

168 students have already pledged their support, and in 30 days, the campaign’s Instagram account has gained 388 followers.

“The campaign has received an overwhelming response from students,” said Bateman team member Asia Riddle. “They are engaging with our social media content, attending events, and creating a buzz across campus about SecondLine Library. Student organizations and individuals are eager to get involved, and faculty are intrigued.”

At its core, SecondLine Library is about more than awareness,it’s about action. Through events, social media engagement, and partnerships with student organizations, the campaign is mobilizing Loyola students to support intellectual freedom. By partnering with EveryLibrary, the only national political action committee for libraries, and its nonprofit branch, EveryLibrary Institute, Loyola students are connecting their efforts to a broader movement, fighting censorship, and advocating for library funding on a national scale.

Students can continue to make an impact by staying informed, supporting library initiatives, and using their voices to advocate for change. Whether attending an event, signing a pledge, or spreading the word, every action counts. Loyola students aren’t just learning about activism—they’re leading it, second line-style, in defense of libraries and the right to learn.