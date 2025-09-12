OPINION: Communications: A Degree That Opens Doors

When people ask me why I chose communications, my answer is simple: because it’s limitless. Many people underestimate this degree, dismissing it as “broad” or “basic,” but they don’t see the power behind it. Communication isn’t just about talking, it’s mastering the art of connection. It’s writing with clarity, speaking with confidence, analyzing audiences with insight, and telling stories that inform, persuade, and inspire action. These are not skills everyone possesses, and they don’t just prepare you for a specific job but they open doors across industries They give you the ability to adapt, lead, and make an impact wherever you go.

Unlike specialized degrees that push graduates into one narrow lane, communications stretches across industries, careers, and even passions. From marketing to journalism, from public relations to social media, from corporate communications to nonprofit advocacy, and even politics or content creation, communications graduates are everywhere. Organizations can’t function without people who know how to connect. That versatility is its power. We’re not just trained to write or present, we’re trained to build bridges between people and ideas.

For me, the journey has been deeply personal. I’ve always loved writing, designing, and storytelling, but I also carry responsibilities as a worker, a parent, and a student. Choosing communications gave me a path that honors all of that. It showed me that the skills I naturally lean toward aren’t just hobbies. They’re marketable, valuable, and needed. I’ve discovered that you don’t always need a formal internship to get involved in the field. Volunteering, networking, and showing up in spaces where communication matters can be just as powerful. Right now, I’m intentionally putting myself out there as I’m writing for my school paper, creating content on my own time, and connecting with people in public spaces. This is not just to build a résumé, but to build a voice. A communications degree is versatile enough to meet me where I am and help me grow into where I want to be.

Along the way, my coursework has shaped me in ways I couldn’t have predicted. Every class gave me a different tool. Social media strategy taught me how to craft content that resonates and adjust my message to get the response I want. Marketing pushed me to think strategically about influence and how to sell an idea or motivate action. Travel writing sharpened my storytelling, turning personal experience into meaningful content. Psychology opened my eyes to why people respond the way they do, making me a stronger audience analyst. Professional writing tied it all together, teaching me how to communicate clearly, persuasively, and with structure. Now I can see how these pieces finally connect. Each course has prepared me to step into the professional world with confidence, showing me not just what I can do, but what truly fits my personality, skills, and purpose.

That’s the beauty of this degree: it’s not one-size-fits-all. My classmates and alumni I’ve seen branch out in every direction such as corporate communications, nonprofits, media, politics, digital marketing,and content creation. Some write speeches that shape movements. Some manage crisis communication for organizations. Others tell stories online that influence culture. Even the projects I take on for fun, like creating digital content outside of class, are teaching me skills I can use later to build a portfolio and grow professionally.

But communications is bigger than careers, it shapes life. Every movement, every campaign, every major shift in our culture depends on it. Communication is how people connect, how businesses survive, how communities build trust, and how change actually happens. It’s not just about writing an ad or delivering a presentation. It’s about using words, images, and voices to inspire action and create impact. That’s powerful.

Balancing school, work, and family hasn’t been easy. There are nights when exhaustion wins and mornings when doubt creeps in. But this degree constantly reminds me why I push forward: because it’s not just preparing me for a job, it’s preparing me for a future that’s as flexible, creative, and determined as I am. As a parent, I see it as more than just my own journey but instead it’s a chance to set an example for my children. They see me studying, writing, and creating. They see me refusing to give up. That, to me, is as valuable as the diploma itself.

So when people wonder if communication is “worth it,” I say this: it’s not just worth it, it’s essential. In a world built on connection, where every business and every movement depends on how well people communicate, this degree is one of the smartest investments you can make. It gives you options. It gives you adaptability. And most importantly, it gives you the power to be heard.

As I near the finish line, I carry one truth with me: this isn’t just about completing a degree. It’s about stepping into a future that’s open, bold, and full of possibility. Communication isn’t just preparation for work, it’s preparation for life.