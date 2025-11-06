Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Categories:

Dorm contest declares winner: Sunny Bedford

Elise Beck, Life and Times Editor
November 6, 2025
Sunny Bedford
Sunny Bedford’s dorm.

Getting students to brag about how cute their dorms are is harder than you might expect. When I pitched the idea of a dorm decor contest to our editor-in-chief a few weeks ago, she mentioned that the idea had come up previously, but no one had followed through on it. 

I reached out to Jay Davis, coordinator of Residential Life, to ask if she’d send our poster for the contest out to the residential assistants for further exposure. Davis was happy to help, and even upped the ante of the contest with a cash (wolfbucks) prize! Davis revamped our poster with the kicky and alliterative title “Battle of the Beds”. We put the poster up around campus and promoted it on Instagram, prompting students to upload photos of their dorms or their friend’s dorms. 

We received 13 submissions. Each submission had varying shots of their dorms, but I ultimately decided to focus on the bed corner of the dorms, as it’s the one shot they all had in common. We left the voting to the Maroon’s Instagram followers through a “March Madness” bracket-style. This was very much a “figure it out as you go” type of story, and I’m excited to repeat it next year with a broader voting range and more parts of the dorms overall. I want to hear your feedback on how we want this shindig to go down next year. Higher stakes prizes? Full out election campaigns? Email [email protected] with your thoughts. 

For now, we congratulate junior Sunny Bedford for her win (bed is in her name, it’s practically destined). Bedford describes her room as “Everything I love and a lot of hate for overhead lights.” Enjoy photos of the top 4 runners up (roomies Amelie Aucoin and Finley Tomlinson submitted as one). Thanks to Jay Davis for all her help, and congratulations to all the nominees!

Copy of Weil Assignment 21046
Elise Beck
Finley Tomlinson's dorm

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Leisure
English senior Emma Santagelo attends yoga class in the University Sports Complex.
Campus yoga provides place to de-stress
People dine outside at Nonno’s Cajun Cuisine & Pastries on Bayou Rd. Nonno's is Black-owned and operated.
Where y'all wanna eat? 7 Black-owned restaurants in the city
Jessie Jocom shoots arrows at the archery range.
Traveling troupe of tales: Renaissance Fest returns to Louisiana
Loyolans take the stage at NOLA Funk Fest
Loyolans take the stage at NOLA Funk Fest
Loyola alumna and NOLA Craft Culture event coordinator Valerie Meyer holds up aglittered pumpkin at the Glitter Pumpkin Patch on Oct. 21, 2023.
NOLA Craft Culture cultivates community amongst artists
Stage lineup sign at Hispanic Heritage Celebration on Sept. 16, 2023. This was the second-annual celebration.
French Market hosts second-annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration
More in Life & Times
Presson shoots a scene for the documentary on a shrimping boat in the Gulf of Mexico. Photo courtesy of Rory Doyle.
A deep dive into the New Orleans Film Festival with two alumni filmmakers
Weary smiles in the mirror as she prepares for the opening night of Ghost Quartet on October 17, 2025.
Follow actress Amani Weary through the opening night of "Ghost Quartet"
Photo courtesy of the New Orleans Film Festival
New Orleans Film Festival features former Loyola students' films
Music industry professor and stage coordinator Jonathan McHugh and Loyola President Xavier Cole pose in front of the Passing the Torch Stage sponsored by the College of Music and Media during October of 2024.
Loyola students featured at NOLA Funk Fest
PODCAST: Welcome Chez Vous
PODCAST: Welcome Chez Vous
Image courtesy of Chris Beary
"Behind the Mask" offers invite to Loyola Students
More in Showcase
Men's basketball celebrating their second win. The team played against Xavier University, yesterday, Nov. 5. Courtesy of Heidi Herrera-Wanke.
Wolf Pack Prevail in Quadruple-Overtime Thriller
OPINION: Turning Point responds to critique
OPINION: Turning Point responds to critique
From left to right: Turning point members Peyton Woods, Viviana Capasso, and Anistin Murray. Courtesy of Heather Kaska.
Turning Point USA leaders speak out after Loyola denial
OPINION: What this Election means for the Democratic Party after Mamdani won
OPINION: What this Election means for the Democratic Party after Mamdani won
A man carries a child injured in an Israeli strike in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025.
Loyola students express frustration over Palestine conflict
Loyola’s Chapel of St. Ignatius holds a collage of Black Catholic figures to celebrate Black Catholic History Month.
Rising in Spirit: Loyola Celebrates Black Catholic History Month
About the Contributors
Elise Beck, Life and Times Editor
Elise Beck is a sophomore and the life and times editor for the Maroon. Elise is a digital communications major with an English minor from Littleton, Colorado. She was previously the reviews editor at the Maroon, and you can typically find her in the Music/Communications Building or anywhere on campus!
Sunny Bedford
Sunny Bedford, Senior Staff Photographer
Sunny Bedford currently serves as the senior staff photographer for the Maroon. Sunny is a freshman marketing major and enjoys photography and writing. In her free time, she often sits and breathes and occasionally thinks in tandem with such activities. Sunny can be reached at [email protected].