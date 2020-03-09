The New Orleans tourism industry braces for coronavirus impact

Attendees of the 2020 NICAR journalism conference in New Orleans were instructed to wash their hands often and refrain from shaking hands. Two conferences planned for later this month have already been cancelled by organizers due to growing concerns of the coronavirus.

Amid growing health concerns related to the COVID-19 outbreak, the New Orleans tourism

industry is bracing for potential impact.

With the city’s millions of annual tourists and festival season in full swing, conference

organizers and hotel and cruise companies are cautiously proceeding as normal, even as reported

cases of the disease continue to rise each day, and experts agree it’s only a matter of time before

coronavirus finds its way to Louisiana.

“I’m fearful that it’s coming. It’s just a question of when,” Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser told Fox 8

on Thursday, March 5.

While there are no confirmed cases in Louisiana yet, some companies aren’t taking any chances.

Two conferences scheduled for later this month have been canceled by their organizers — the

World Petrochemical Conference and a smaller technology conference.

But the general sense among tourism industry workers across the city is one of uncertainty.

“I can’t speculate on what coronavirus will do to New Orleans, but just like every other popular

destination city, it is not having a positive impact on ours,” said Kristian Sonnier, vice president

of communications and public relations for New Orleans & Company.

He stressed that, at present, there is no reason to cancel plans to travel to or attend events in New

Orleans, and that coronavirus risk levels remain low, according to federal, state and local health

experts.

“Regardless, some people are choosing not to travel or worse, cancelling their current travel

plans,” Sonnier said. “This strains our economy and workforce and exacerbates the coronavirus

situation.”

Another cause of concern lies in the city’s popular port — the sixth largest in the country — and

the hundreds of thousands of cruise passengers that frequent the port annually.

Jessica Ragusa, communications manager for the Port of New Orleans said the port is actively

monitoring the evolving situation and remains in constant communication with public health

agencies and industry partners.

“So far cruise itineraries from Port NOLA have not been affected,” Ragusa said.

This isn’t the first time the port has dealt with concerns of an outbreak, and Ragusa said

employees are taking the same precautions they did during the SARS and Ebola outbreaks.

Each embarkation agency administers a questionnaire that all passengers must fill out before

boarding the ship. If warranted, there is a second-level screening to determine if a guest can sail

or not.

Ragusa said the port’s cruise partners are coordinating with the Centers for Disease Control and

the World Health Organization, implementing enhanced screening and prevention measures that

will include denying boarding for people who recently visited the epicenter of the disease.

Last month a two-week quarantine of a cruise ship off the coast of Japan, The Diamond Princess,

resulted in more than 700 cases of the coronavirus.

Closer to home, hotel industry workers are cautiously proceeding with business as usual.

Adam Miller, special events planner for the Columns Hotel, believes the hotel’s typically local

clientele means people will be less likely to cancel reservations or stay away.

“We’re the type of property where I don’t think we’re actually going to see any effect from it

because of the demographics of our business,” Miller said.

Still, he said, within the industry he has heard that hotels and restaurants are taking measures to

prepare.

“A bar/restaurant said for a while they might just be working from non-glass product, paper and

recyclable products because of the concern of transmitting it through glassware.

Julia Stroble, corporate director of sales and revenue management for BN Hotels Group echoed

his sentiments.

Her company operates limited-service hotels on the West Bank and in Chalmette.

“We’re in a suburban market, it’s not as big an issue,” Stroble said. “We’re not getting large

conventions. If I did have conventions I think that would definitely be an issue.”

While she said she feels relatively insulated from any disruption, she said it would be

problematic if governmental military travel was canceled, as her company’s hotels are located

near military bases.

“If the government stops traveling, then I’m going to be in big trouble,” she said. “But so far we

haven’t seen any deterrence in military travel.”

Her second concern is one that is on the mind of many tourism workers as festival season

intensifies.

“The biggest concerns that I have…is if they start messing with BUKU and Jazz Fest festivals,”

Stroble said. “Despite AirBnB and all of that, they’re still high-demand events that give me high

occupancy, so if those things start to slack off, that will affect me.”

Organizers of both festivals and the French Quarter Festival said for now, all are still on track

while organizers continue to monitor the situation.