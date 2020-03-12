NAIA cancels all remaining winter sports championships

The NAIA will be cancelling all remaining winter championships at this time. Courtesy of NAIA Works.

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics has canceled all remaining winter sports championships, including those already underway because of concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19 according to an official statement from the NAIA.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes, as well as all involved in our championship events, is the NAIA’s highest priority.” announced the governing body, “We will continue to monitor COVID-19 developments and NAIA leadership will work closely with our member institutions to determine the best path forward for future NAIA events, including all spring 2020 championships.”

The Loyola cheer and dance teams, as well as both Wolf Pack basketball teams recently qualified for NAIA national championship tournaments. The basketball teams had only found out their tournament seeding less than 24 hours before the event’s cancellation.

The Wolf Pack Athletic Department was reached out to but declined to comment at this time.